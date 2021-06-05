Spy: Meet Vin — the Kiwi Vin Diesel

Kiwi actor Vinnie Bennett will play young Vin Diesel in the new Fast and Furious movie.

Kiwi actor Vinnie Bennett will play young Vin Diesel in the new Fast and Furious movie.

Look out Hollywood: another Kiwi is entering the fast lane.

Vinnie Bennett is about to hit screens worldwide playing a young Vin Diesel as his eponymous character Dominic Toretto from the Fast and Furious franchise.

Bennett, who became known here for his role in TV drama Filthy Rich, is listed in the Fast and Furious ninth instalment called F9, as playing Young Dom. Insiders are tight-lipped on how the role plays out in the movie, but it is undoubtedly a huge break for the 28-year-old.

He was last seen on US TV in Breckman Rodeo — a pilot show that failed to get the green light for a series. Before that, he was picked as a rising star for his performance in the movie Human Traces, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Bennett and his partner former Shortland Street star Frankie Adams, divide their time working in Hollywood, Auckland and Toronto, where Adams has filmed the hit US sci-fi series The Expanse for the past four years.

Bennett joins a star-studded cast on F9 including Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. In F9, wrestling star John Cena joins the cast playing Diesel's younger brother. Oscar-winner Charlize Theron and rap superstar Cardi B also star.

Bennett will also be seen in the biographical drama, Whina, about the remarkable life of Dame Whina Cooper, alongside Rena Owen and James Rolleston, which is currently in post-production.

Bennett's great Hollywood mate, fellow Kiwi KJ Apa, has a new movie in the pipeline too. The Riverdale star has been cast in the Lionsgate film West Pointer, set against the backdrop of the prestigious US Military Academy at West Point. Apa plays a cocky plebe who graduated top of his class in high school but now must learn to be in an environment where everyone is the best.

Apa recently announced he and his French model girlfriend Clara Berry were having a baby. Last week the talented musician announced his new band, Motherlover, with fellow Riverdale actor Hart Denton. Their first single Lies was released on Friday.