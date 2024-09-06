Ellis and Ridge became a television comic duo, with their lad banter spinning off to numerous shows, and Game of Two Halves screening for just over a decade.

Marc Ellis, dressed as a jockey after losing to Matthew Ridge on A Game of Two Halves, interviews Prime Minister Helen Clark at Auckland Cup Day, 2007. Photo / Bradley Ambrose

In many ways The Alternative Commentary Collective, headlined by Radio Hauraki radio hosts such as Heath, Jeremy Wells and Jason Hoyte, filled the void; it picked up the comedy sporting mantle and has run with it ever since.

Ellis also co-hosted successful sports comedy SportsCafe, which has recently come back into the spotlight as successful podcast Sportscafe-ish. (Ridge has also recently started a podcast, The Brink, which he records with fellow Kiwi David Ring).

McGoldrick says she has been tuning into Sportscafe-ish and is loving the nostalgia.

She says that so far in rehearsals for the new Game of 2 Halves, Stewart and Heath are both proving to be very naughty - but great fun.

“I literally don’t know at any given time what might come out of their mouths, it’s terrifying,” says McGoldrick.

For the first show this Thursday, the panel will include double Rugby Sevens Olympic gold medallist Michaela Blyde and Sky rugby commentator Joe Wheeler on Heath’s team, with ACC and Radio Hauraki funnyman Chris Key and sports crazy podcaster Brodie Kane on Stewart’s.

A veritable who’s who from sports and comedy is promised over the next 10 weeks, with McGoldrick promising lots of laughs and cheeky banter between the teams.

As for how she will umpire the teams, the multi-tasking Sky Sports presenter says she will be delivering up the usual Laura, who will be adding up a few more points than usual.

McGoldrick has just come off hosting two weeks coverage of Sky’s Paris Olympics and is currently bringing viewers the latest motorsport action hosting Sky Speed.

Not only is McGoldrick excited to get the new show under way, she is also gearing up to go over to Dubai for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

With her husband, former Black Cap Martin Guptill, still playing cricket and now coaching the game, the busy parents have their hands full with children Harley 6, and Teddy, 3.

“The kids are awesome, I don’t know how we do it but we make it work,” she says, and they couldn’t get by without the help of family. “My mum in particular is amazing.”

Sky’s The ACC does Game of 2 Halves will be airing on Sky Open and on Sky Sport 2 weekly at 8.30pm from this Thursday, September 12.

Ricardo Simich is the Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland, he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.