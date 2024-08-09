Advertisement
Game of 2 Halves to return to TV screens in new partnership between Sky and NZME’s ACC team

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Sky Sport host Laura McGoldrick will be the ringleader on the new version of Game of 2 Halves.

One of New Zealand’s most popular TV sports quiz shows is returning to screens.

Sky and NZME are partnering to produce a modern-day version of Game of 2 Halves, the quiz show that ran for more than a decade before its final episode on TVNZ in early 2009.

It is being reincarnated under a new banner – The ACC does Game of 2 Halves, with NZME’s sports entertainment brand the Alternative Commentary Collective pulling a new cast of celebrities together.

The new show is aimed at a family audience, with a blend of humour and pub-quiz trivia, say its producers.

The new-look Game of 2 Halves will launch in September.
Its previous incarnation featured a range of big names including Marc Ellis, Matthew Ridge, Mike King, Martin Devlin and Tony Veitch.

The new-look version has been commissioned for an initial season of 10 half-hour weekly episodes and will be hosted by Sky TV’s Laura McGoldrick.

ACC commentator and Radio Hauraki host Matt Heath will captain one of the two teams competing each week.

Other names to feature include Dai Henwood, Brodie Kane, Manaia Stewart, Erena Mikaere and Angus Ta’avao.

Special athlete guests already confirmed for the series include sevens stars Michaela Blyde and Shiray Kaka, and former cricketer Katey Martin.

The show will air weekly, at 7.30pm on Thursdays from September 12, on Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now and free-to-air on Sky Open.

ACC commentator and Radio Hauraki host Matt Heath.
Heath said: “Everyone at The ACC just loves getting into the weeds of everything vaguely sports-related. The ACC does Game of 2 Halves is the ideal opportunity for us to put forward our expertise in sports adjacent content both from the past and present.”

ACC commentator Dai Henwood.
“We’re excited to partner with the ACC to create a fun new version of the iconic Aotearoa sports entertainment format, Game of 2 Halves,” said Sky chief content and commercial officer Jonny Errington.

The show will lean on some of the popular segments from its previous incarnation while introducing some new elements to the game plus an all-new line up of the country’s best sports and comedy personalities.

“New Zealanders love to debate and celebrate sporting moments together – something this show, which aired for 11 years and won ‘People’s Choice’ for Best Entertainment four times at the TV Guide awards – has always excelled at.”

The show will be funded and produced by Sky, with the support of NZME, and production and broadcast sponsor TAB.

