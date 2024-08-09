Its previous incarnation featured a range of big names including Marc Ellis, Matthew Ridge, Mike King, Martin Devlin and Tony Veitch.

The new-look version has been commissioned for an initial season of 10 half-hour weekly episodes and will be hosted by Sky TV’s Laura McGoldrick.

ACC commentator and Radio Hauraki host Matt Heath will captain one of the two teams competing each week.

Other names to feature include Dai Henwood, Brodie Kane, Manaia Stewart, Erena Mikaere and Angus Ta’avao.

Special athlete guests already confirmed for the series include sevens stars Michaela Blyde and Shiray Kaka, and former cricketer Katey Martin.

The show will air weekly, at 7.30pm on Thursdays from September 12, on Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now and free-to-air on Sky Open.

ACC commentator and Radio Hauraki host Matt Heath.

Heath said: “Everyone at The ACC just loves getting into the weeds of everything vaguely sports-related. The ACC does Game of 2 Halves is the ideal opportunity for us to put forward our expertise in sports adjacent content both from the past and present.”

ACC commentator Dai Henwood.

“We’re excited to partner with the ACC to create a fun new version of the iconic Aotearoa sports entertainment format, Game of 2 Halves,” said Sky chief content and commercial officer Jonny Errington.

“The show will lean on some of the popular segments from its previous incarnation while introducing some new elements to the game plus an all-new line up of the country’s best sports and comedy personalities.

“New Zealanders love to debate and celebrate sporting moments together – something this show, which aired for 11 years and won ‘People’s Choice’ for Best Entertainment four times at the TV Guide awards – has always excelled at.”

The show will be funded and produced by Sky, with the support of NZME, and production and broadcast sponsor TAB.