West Indies have only just avoided matching New Zealand’s record low test score of 26 after being bowled out for 27 in the third test defeat Australia today.

New Zealand’s test low, set in 1955, was under threat for most of the innings before the West Indies passed it with one wicket remaining.

West Indies were 11-6 at one stage before reaching 26-6 and going equal with New Zealand’s record with just one wicket remaining.

They then lost three wickets in succession as Scot Boland took a hat-trick with a Cameron Green mis-field led to West Indies reaching 27.

Mitchell Starc finished with career best figures of 6-9 including taking three wickets in the first over of the innings.

