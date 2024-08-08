The bronze medal of USA skateboarder Nyjah Huston has deteriorated in quality rapidly. Photo / Instagram

A member of the USA skateboard team has criticised the quality of the Olympic medals after the bronze he won started to deteriorate.

Nyjah Huston revealed the markedly different condition of his medal just a week after winning it in Paris, with the backside of the medal chipped and losing its bronze colour.

“So these Olympic medals look great when they’re brand new,” Huston said in the video posted on Instagram. “But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and letting my friends wear it over the weekend...look at that thing” before zooming in on the medal to show the damage.

Huston is no stranger to collecting medals, having won gold 12 times in the X Games and six times in the World Championships. He also has nine silvers and four bronzes across both competitions.