This is a remarkable achievement by the crew of Dame Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan and is New Zealand’s first K4 medal in 40 years - let alone gold.

The K4 class is the most competitive of all the sprint disciplines and the one that the heavyweight kayaking nations value more than any other.

It’s the hardest to achieve a podium finish, shown by history, so for them to not only medal but take gold in such emphatic fashion is a history of its own.

New Zealand’s only other medal in the big boat – across either gender came back in 1984 – when Ian Ferguson, Paul MacDonald, Alan Thompson and Grant Bramwell struck gold in Los Angeles.

This combination have added another proud chapter. The crew have only been together for just over two years, racing internationally for the first time at a World Cup event in May 2022. Brett (23) and Vaughan (20) were rookies back then – and still have comparatively limited experience – but have developed impressively.

And the success has been the epitome of teamwork, as they have taken a brick-by-brick approach to continuous improvement, knowing that they don’t have the depth of other nations.

Their potential was shown at the 2023 world championships in Duisberg, when they claimed a spectacular gold medal, which was New Zealand’s first at that level, something that even eluded the legends of the 1980s.

They had hoped for a repeat here, but that was always going to be a difficult task. They arrived at the regatta with a target on their back, while the other nations were always going to improve in the intervening period.

For them to back that world championship performance up shows that the Olympic spirit is still alive and well.

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.



