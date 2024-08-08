Gold medallist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil, silver medalist Simone Biles of Team United States and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of Team United States celebrate on the podium. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Obama has vigorously defended Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles after an NFL player described the pair's behaviour on the podium as "disgusting".

In a picture that has become one of the moments of the Games so far, Biles and Chiles, who won silver and bronze respectively in the women's floor final earlier this week, bowed to Brazil champion Rebeca Andrade as she stepped up to receive her gold medal.

While the image of the American duo serenading Andrade went viral on social media – with many calling it one of the most heartwarming scenes of the Games – Marlon Humphrey took issue with their behaviour.

The cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens labelled it "disgusting" after resharing the image on social media website X.

But Obama leapt to the American gymnasts' defence. Writing on X, she said: "I'm still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship!