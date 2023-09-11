Mad Monday podcast: Keeping positive after Warriors opening playoff loss

The Panthers celebrate Liam Martin's try against the Warriors. Photo / Getty

The Panthers celebrate Liam Martin's try against the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Chris Key joins Manaia Stewart for another episode of the Mad Monday!

In this episode, Manaia takes a close look at the Jack Wighton biting saga, Chris explains where the Roosters have been going wrong all season, and the boys remain positive after a Panther mauling...

Plus, Manaia teaches the “correct” Drop Goal technique...

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – Your #1 NRL Podcast featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood, Chris Key & Manaia Stewart!

Brought to you by Four ‘N Twenty Pies!