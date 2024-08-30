Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / White Ferns

White Ferns T20 captain Sophie Devine to step down from role after World Cup

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Sophie Devine will give up T20 captaincy duties after the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Sophie Devine will give up T20 captaincy duties after the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Sophie Devine has announced that she will step down as the captain of the White Ferns T20 side after the Women’s T20 World Cup in October.

Devine, who has led the team in 56 T20 matches, expressed her desire to have a more balanced workload as a reason for the decision.

“I’m very proud to have had the privilege to captain the White Ferns in both formats,” said Devine.

“With captaincy comes an additional workload that, while I’ve enjoyed taking it on, can also be challenging at times.

“Stepping away from the T20 captaincy will take a bit off my plate so I can focus more of my energy on my playing role and nurturing the future leaders.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 34-year-old first took on the captaincy role in 2014-15 and then became the permanent captain in both formats in 2020. Devine, who made her debut for New Zealand in 2006 and has played 135 T20Is, will continue to lead the White Ferns in one-day international cricket.

She is not ready to give up the ODI captaincy just yet.

“But I won’t be around forever, so I think stepping away from captaining one format at a time gives the next leaders time to find their feet.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer expressed his full support for Devine’s decision and praised her leadership and knowledge of the game.

“Soph is the epitome of a fearless leader and we’re really grateful for the leadership she brings to this group on and off the field,” said Sawyer.

“She’s one of the most experienced White Ferns ever and her leadership and knowledge of the game has been so valuable, as we have introduced several young players into the team over the past two years.

“I know the decision wasn’t easy for Soph, but I fully support it and know that she’s still going to be a prominent leader in the group.”

The 15-player squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be announced on September 10, with the team departing on September 16 for a series against Australia.

A decision on who will succeed Devine as T20 captain will be made at a later date.


Save

Latest from White Ferns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from White Ferns