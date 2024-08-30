Sophie Devine will give up T20 captaincy duties after the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Sophie Devine has announced that she will step down as the captain of the White Ferns T20 side after the Women’s T20 World Cup in October.

Devine, who has led the team in 56 T20 matches, expressed her desire to have a more balanced workload as a reason for the decision.

“I’m very proud to have had the privilege to captain the White Ferns in both formats,” said Devine.

“With captaincy comes an additional workload that, while I’ve enjoyed taking it on, can also be challenging at times.

“Stepping away from the T20 captaincy will take a bit off my plate so I can focus more of my energy on my playing role and nurturing the future leaders.”