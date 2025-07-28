Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

America’s Cup: Peter Burling’s Luna Rossa move, Naples venue announcement and other key moments

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Blair Tuke joins the Herald at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club to reflect on a busy year. Video / Michael Craig
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 38th America’s Cup remains without a confirmed protocol. However, despite the framework still being a work in progress, the campaign hasn’t been short of talking points.

Christopher Reive looks at the key moments from the past couple of months in a curious campaign.

May 14: Team New Zealand name

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save