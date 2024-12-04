Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary. Photo / AAP

Ivan Cleary has few doubts his former assistant will achieve success with the Warriors.

The four-time premiership winning Penrith Panthers coach told Mike Hosking that Andrew Webster’s side are not as far off the top of the NRL as many would believe.

He said their historic run to the finals in 2023 perhaps came before the squad was ready for the rigours of the NRL finals, but backed them to return to the top of the ladder in seasons to come.

“Andrew, I was fortunate enough to work with him for a few years. He’s a tremendous person and a great coach.

“I think, the year before [this season], probably set them up a little before they may have been ready [they had] such a great season in ‘23. They probably weren’t as far off as everyone may think last year, I think.”