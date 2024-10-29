Meninga knows how important it is to promote the game in an ultra-competitive sports market like Australia. Here it has always been the little brother to rugby union – and the latter code knows it. At the top end of rugby union, access to its star players is heavily restricted. Perhaps the rapid growth of the 13-man code will force a rethink.

Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris appreciated the fans' support. Photo / Photosport

Meninga and his troops were at last Wednesday’s fan day at the eastern city suburb of Wainoni, where a huge turnout welcomed the teams and homegrown stars Jordan Riki and Jamayne Isaako were among the most popular. Riki in particular entertained the crowd before posing for endless selfies.

“There are a lot of kids in Christchurch getting into league and following league. And for those kids to see their idols and heroes up close, it’s something special for them,” says former Kiwis captain and current assistant coach Nathan Cayless.

Jordan Riki at an open day for fans to meet the Kiwis rugby league team at Wainoni, Christchurch, 23 October 2024 Photo / NZRL

The day also left an impression with current Kiwis captain and proud Northlander, James Fisher-Harris. The calm character that causes chaos with the ball in hand lights up when asked about being face-to-face with the game’s grassroots.

“Fan day was really special, eh? Big turnout and everything. I think rugby league is just growing [outside of Auckland],” says Fisher-Harris.

Culture

The day also made an impression on Meninga. The Canberra Raiders and Queensland legend is used to being greeted by adoring fans – but he was most affected by the pōwhiri and abundance of Māori culture on show throughout the week.

“I’m envious of it. I love culture. We do a lot of good things within the Australian camp around culture, we celebrate and respect other cultures, which is really important. To go to the marae on Wednesday was a great experience for us,” says Meninga.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga in Christchurch for his side's test against the Kiwis at the weekend, wearing pounamu gifted by Canterbury Rugby League. Photo / Mike Thorpe

Meninga spoke with utmost sincerity as he described his admiration for how indigenous culture was being recognised here – in sport and society.

“Being a South Sea Islander and obviously we’ve got a rich indigenous history over [at] home, at times you feel a bit envious – everyone’s speaking Māori, they can learn at school. How they celebrate your Māori culture over here is, you know, is fantastic,” Meninga said.

The burly coach spoke to an attentive crowd during a business breakfast event on Friday morning, where he was gifted a blessed pounamu by Canterbury Rugby League.

“I love that sort of stuff. I get a bit teary-eyed, I’m a very spiritual person. So to have something like this presented to me today makes me feel good,” said Meninga.

NRL fail

For all the right PR moves that the international game made last week, there was a howler of bunker-like proportions from the NRL.

Of all the weeks to inform aspiring NRL franchises that expansion plans (including South Island bids) were being put on ice, this was the worst. There were literally 51 better weeks for them to make that known.

Before that story broke, the feedback on a second New Zealand NRL side had been overwhelmingly positive. Two South Island products had given the thumbs-up for a Christchurch-based side.

“With the Warriors selling out all their games, a second team here would be awesome. So they’ve got my vote for Christchurch,” said West Coaster Griffin Neame.

Riki went a step further, revealing that his whānau had already begun recruitment.

“Mum’s sort of done the old shoulder tap to me – so, who knows?” said Riki, before adding he was still very happy in Brisbane.

Kiwis debutant Jordan Riki during a training session at Ngā Puna Wai in Christchurch. Photo / NZRL

Meninga initially dodged the question, saying that he was “not in a position to make those sort of comments”, before saying that he thinks “eventually New Zealand will have two teams”.

After the NRL’s decision was made public, there was confusion. Isaako doubled down on support for a Canterbury team.

“I definitely think that they’re ready for a team to be blooded here in Christchurch or in the South Island, wherever it is, that they look to bring another team in,” the Dolphins winger told AAP after New Zealand’s 22-10 defeat by Australia on Sunday. Referring to the Warriors’ sell-out season – which saw every home game at capacity – Isaako said it could be repeated by a southern franchise.

“We could certainly have that here in the South Island if there was a team brought here,” he said.

Retired Warrior Shaun Johnson at the Kiwis' fan day at Wainoni, Christchurch, 23 October 2024 Photo / NZRL

Isaako’s test skipper also offered an opinion on the decision, fronting media after Saturday morning’s captain’s run.

“I reckon there would have been a good opportunity, especially with the facilities and the stadium being built. It’s a good place down here. I don’t know why they knocked it on the head, but that’s what it is,” said Fisher-Harris.

What is now looking like a missed opportunity to make further inroads into a rugby union stronghold could be just the let-off that league’s rival needs. But first it might need to swallow some pride and take a leaf out of rugby league’s PR playbook.



