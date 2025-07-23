Ozzy Osbourne has died, expected announcement of foreign buyers ban and move towards diversifying trade.

Police have found firearms, drugs and ammunition after a routine traffic stop in Tauranga.

When officers stopped a car on Welcome Bay Rd about 4.25am on Tuesday, they immediately noticed a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle, police said.

They searched the car and found two firearms – one an imitation, 10 rounds of ammunition, a bong, cannabis, and methamphetamine.

A 28-year-old man is due in the Tauranga District Court on August 6 on charges including possession of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawfully carrying ammunition, possession of drug utensils and being an unlicensed driver failing to comply with prohibition.