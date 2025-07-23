A photo taken later that night by a teammate shows a large lump and bruise had developed on the player’s forehead.
The 22-year-old admitted that she may have provoked the incident at the Good Spirits Hospitality-owned bar.
She said she had been tapping on the drummer’s kit at the break and during a live performance and was asked to stop doing so. It was soon after that that the musician reacted by striking her with a drumstick.
“Then the next morning, when we realised that one of us had the video, everyone was like ‘as if that happened’.“
The player said that the following day, she emailed the bar about the incident and attached the video.
Danny Doolans allegedly responded to the player: “For transparency, we are aware of some tensions during the evening, including interference with band equipment prior to the incident. That being said, this does not excuse what happened, and we are addressing the situation from all sides to ensure it’s handled appropriately and doesn’t happen again.”
She told the Herald she hasn’t heard from Danny Doolans since those communications ended on Tuesday, July 15.
While relieved the whack didn’t lead to any major injury – and she was back on the football pitch soon after – she’s worried for future patrons.
"My main thing with this is just that it doesn't happen again. There's clearly something wrong if he thinks that's acceptable to act like that."