“Further specialist examination of two devices recovered near the man’s body has now been completed.
“From this examination, police can confirm both devices were in fact viable pipe bombs.
“These devices would have been capable of causing death or serious injury to any individual in proximity.
“Thanks to specialist assistance at the scene, these devices were safely removed and have since been destroyed.”
Hayward said staff “carefully balanced public safety considerations as well as the integrity of a scene” yesterday when they shut down large sections of the motorway, jamming traffic for hours.
“Given the scene’s proximity to a major state highway, it was imperative that the area was made safe before proceeding.”
Hayward said there was no longer a risk to the wider public.
The Southern Motorway reopened yesterday after the sudden closure to the southbound lanes of State Highway 1 between Princes St East and Highbrook Drive in Highbrook from 12.40pm.
Just before 3pm yesterday, all lanes on SH1 reopened.
Traffic had been building on the southbound lanes of the southwestern motorway this afternoon as motorists avoided the closure.
Drivers across Auckland shared their frustration on social media as the congestion worsened during the kick-off of rush hour.
“Has anyone actually got home? I’ve been driving from Greenlane to Takanini since 1.30pm ... and I’m still 40 minutes away,” one person said.
