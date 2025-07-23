“Further specialist examination of two devices recovered near the man’s body has now been completed.

“From this examination, police can confirm both devices were in fact viable pipe bombs.

The scene on the Southern Motorway at Highbrook where the State Highway 1 southbound lanes were closed due to a police operation. Photo / Dean Purcell

“These devices would have been capable of causing death or serious injury to any individual in proximity.

“Thanks to specialist assistance at the scene, these devices were safely removed and have since been destroyed.”

Hayward said staff “carefully balanced public safety considerations as well as the integrity of a scene” yesterday when they shut down large sections of the motorway, jamming traffic for hours.

“Given the scene’s proximity to a major state highway, it was imperative that the area was made safe before proceeding.”

Hayward said there was no longer a risk to the wider public.

Police made lengthy investigations before reopening the motorway. Photo / Dean Purcell

The road reopened just before 3pm yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Southern Motorway reopened yesterday after the sudden closure to the southbound lanes of State Highway 1 between Princes St East and Highbrook Drive in Highbrook from 12.40pm.

Just before 3pm yesterday, all lanes on SH1 reopened.

Traffic had been building on the southbound lanes of the southwestern motorway this afternoon as motorists avoided the closure.

Traffic builds up southbound on State Highway 1, Auckland, as a police operation closes off a section of motorway in Highbrook.

Drivers across Auckland shared their frustration on social media as the congestion worsened during the kick-off of rush hour.

“Has anyone actually got home? I’ve been driving from Greenlane to Takanini since 1.30pm ... and I’m still 40 minutes away,” one person said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.