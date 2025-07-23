Advertisement
Viable pipe bombs ‘capable of causing death’ behind Auckland’s Southern Motorway closure after body found

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald
A section of Auckland’s Southern Motorway was closed due to police cordons. Video / Dean Purcell

Police have confirmed that devices found near a body beside Auckland’s Southern Motorway yesterday were viable pipe bombs, capable of “causing death and serious injury”.

The devices have now been destroyed as police continue to investigate the death of a man on a walkway adjacent to a section of

