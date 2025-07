Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Police have confirmed that devices found near a body beside Auckland’s Southern Motorway yesterday were viable pipe bombs, capable of “causing death and serious injury”.

The devices have now been destroyed as police continue to investigate the death of a man on a walkway adjacent to a section of State Highway 1 in the suburb of Highbrook.

The man’s body was discovered about 11.30am yesterday and led to the complete closure of the southbound lanes and long delays.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward of Counties Manukau CIB said a post-mortem examination is being completed today on the man, which is expected to be completed this afternoon.