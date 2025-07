Traffic builds up southbound on State Highway 1, Auckland, as a police operation closes off a section of motorway in Highbrook. Supplied photo

Traffic builds up southbound on State Highway 1, Auckland, as a police operation closes off a section of motorway in Highbrook. Supplied photo

A section of Auckland’s Southern Motorway is closed due to an “ongoing operation”, police say.

The southbound lanes of State Highway 1 were initially closed between Princes St East and Highbrook Drive in Highbrook.

Just before 1pm the cordons were extended, with the southbound lanes of SH1 closed between Mt Wellington Highway and Highbrook Drive, NZTA wrote on X to “expect delays”.

Police said the incident was occurring in a walkway next to the southbound lanes.