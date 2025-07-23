Qantas is marking 60 years of flying jets to New Zealand and had released a collection of content from its official archives. Video / Qantas

Qantas has cut its transtasman prices in a flash sale for Australia-bound Kiwis with seats as low as $219.

Starting today, Australia’s flag carrier will offer discounted fares to the five largest cities across the Tasman for 72 hours.

Flights leaving Auckland to destinations that Qantas has recently connected – Adelaide, South Australia, and Perth, Western Australia – have been included in the airline’s price slash.

However, flyers will have to pay full fare for the return leg, which is not included in the sale.

The cheapest fares start from $219 one-way for tickets from Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington to Melbourne.