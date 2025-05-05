Set to take off at the beginning of summer, they’ll add 155,000 new seats to and from Western Australia’s capital city.
The inaugural flight to Auckland hits the skies on December 8, with the Johannesburg-bound service launching on December 7.
With Perth often used as a stopover for Kiwis travelling long-haul to Africa or Europe, Qantas said the two new routes will “enable further international connectivity for New Zealand and South Africa”.
New Zealanders are able to book their seats on Qantas’ newly announced flights from today.