Formula 1: Liam Lawson’s road to Racing Bulls recovery as 2025 season restarts

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
26 mins to read
Liam Lawson's form has been on the rise after a difficult start to 2025. Photo / Red Bull
After a shock demotion from Red Bull’s senior ranks and initial struggles back at Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson has turned his Formula One season around.

The Kiwi has entered the northern hemisphere summer break as one of the form drivers, with three points finishes in his last four grands prix.

