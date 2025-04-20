However, this penalty was questionable for the fact that Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was also handed a similar punishment on a lap one overtake on McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, but was only given a five-second penalty as a result.

That penalty, though, did cost Verstappen victory, as Piastri took his third of the season, and second in as many weeks, to become the first driver in 2025 - and first since last year’s Qatar Grand Prix - to claim a race win without starting on pole.

The victory also takes Piastri to the top of the drivers championship, and becomes the first Australian to lead Formula One since Mark Webber in 2010. Coincidentally, former Red Bull driver Webber is also Piastri’s manager.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took third place, and gave the Scuderia their first podium finish of 2025.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was by far the most impressive driver of the day, and was able to take fourth place, having started 10th after crashing in Sunday’s qualifying session.

Piastri leads the drivers championship by 10 points, sitting on 99 after the first five races of the year. Teammate Norris is second with 89, while Verstappen is two back on 87, as he hunts a fifth consecutive drivers title.

McLaren’s stranglehold on the drivers championship has increased to 77 points, with Mercedes second and Red Bull third.

In the five-year history of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, there hasn’t been a race that didn’t see a safety car. This year was no different.

As part of the opening lap skirmish, a collision between Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly of Alpine meant the end for both drivers, and triggered a yellow flag.

The incident capped a poor weekend for Tsunoda, his third as a Red Bull driver, after also crashing out at turn 27 in the second practice session on Friday.

Liam Lawson in pit lane at Formula One's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Photo / Red Bull.

But while Lawson survived the carnage, the Kiwi wasn’t able to improve on his starting position of 12th - even as two cars in front of him retired. What’s more, Hadjar was able to gain three places, and climbed to 11th ahead of his teammate.

As racing resumed on lap four, Hadjar was able to put distance between himself and Lawson, and overtook Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin to move to 10th.

Lawson, though, stayed hot on the heels of Alonso, and was able to overtake the veteran on lap 15, courtesy of his DRS, and closed the gap to Hadjar to less than four seconds.

Lap 19 saw the first pit stops after the safety car, as Lawson moved into 10th place as Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli fitted a new set of hard tyres.

One lap later, Lawson pitted, and emerged down in 16th - eyeing the chance to undercut the drivers ahead of him when they took their first stops. Already on hard tyres, Hadjar stayed out, and climbed as high as sixth when Lewis Hamilton and the two Williams cars pitted.

Lawson was able to get around Gabriel Bortoleto into 15th on lap 25, as the Sauber clashed with Alonso on the same straight to put space between the Kiwi and the Aston Martin.

On a fresher set of tyres, Lawson made short work of Doohan to move into 14th on lap 28, and then around Esteban Ocon’s Haas on lap 33, as the wait to see when Hadjar, and the other cars in front, pitted continued.

Nico Hulkenberg was the first of those drivers to stop, and saw Lawson climb back to 12th.

Lap 35 saw the telling moment for Racing Bulls, as Hadjar finally stopped, and emerged in 10th - two places ahead of Lawson - on a set of faster medium tyres.

Lawson still managed to get around Stroll, and moved himself to within one car of his teammate. However, once the stewards reviewed all evidence, Lawson was handed his penalty, and scrubbed any chance of a points finish.

Even with the penalty, the Kiwi was able to push and build a gap between himself and Alonso, and closed to within a second of Hadjar as both Racing Bulls cars crossed the finish line next to each other.

After three races in as many weeks, Formula One will resume at the start of May, when the 10 teams head to Miami for the first of three US grands prix this year.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.