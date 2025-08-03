Advertisement
Formula 1: Liam Lawson’s statement to Red Bull bosses with win in Max Verstappen battle – Alex Powell

Alex Powell
6 mins to read

Alex Powell and Bonnie Jansen discuss how Liam Lawson has fared and what he needs to do to secure a seat next season.
Opinion by Alex Powell
Alex Powell is a Sports Journalist for the NZ Herald.
THE FACTS

  • Liam Lawson claimed eighth place at Formula One’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
  • The result was Lawson’s fourth points finish of the year, and second in succession.
  • The Racing Bulls driver was the best of Red Bull’s four cars.

This wasn’t the first time Liam Lawson got the better of Max Verstappen on track – but it was the better of the two.

After qualifying ninth for the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lawson made up just one position in the race itself. That place, though, was the four-time

