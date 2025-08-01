In comparison, Lawson’s Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar managed fourth in FP1, before eighth in FP2, where his best effort was 0.385s quicker than the Kiwi.
And as a sign of how unrepresentative times on Friday can be, Lawson’s best effort in FP2 was just 0.021s back from reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who finished 14th.
While Lawson does boast plenty of experience at Hungary across his junior career, the Kiwi’s best result at the Hungaroring is sixth, achieved in the 2022 Formula Two sprint race.
Lawson was one of the last drivers to set a lap time in FP2, but was on the periphery of the top 10 after a best effort of 1m 17.443s on medium tyres.
Once he switched to softs in the final half hour of FP2, though, Lawson posted a 1m 16.812s to clear the mark he’d set earlier in the day in FP1, 1m 17.184s, having got through the session using hard and soft tyres, and continued bettering his times until his final stint.
Lawson’s FP1 mark was 1.132s short of Norris’ session-leading time of 1m 16.052s, as just 1.412s separated first and 19th on the timesheet.
Piastri was just 0.019s shy of Norris, as the two McLaren cars again showed they’re the ones to beat over the weekend, with Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari a further 0.217s back.
However, the Kiwi was 0.503s back from Hadjar, as the two Racing Bulls teammates nearly collided at turn eight, before taking evasive action just in time.
Having not scored a point in a grand prix since Spain, Hadjar managed to set the fourth-fastest time, 1m 16.681s, to finish 0.629s off Norris.
Lawson’s time was also 0.209s clear of Yuki Tsunoda, who replaced him at Red Bull just two races into 2025.
The 10 teams will return to the Hungaroring on Saturday night (NZ time) for FP3, before qualifying in the early hours of Sunday morning.
However, it is still to be seen how representative practice times will be in Sunday’s qualifying, given the session will be held at 4pm local time, in between the window in which FP1 and FP2 were staged the day before.
The Hungarian Grand Prix begins at 1am on Monday morning.
Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.