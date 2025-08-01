Alex Powell and Bonnie Jansen discuss how Liam Lawson has fared and what he needs to do to secure a seat next season.

Liam Lawson will be hoping his times in Friday practice for Formula One’s Hungarian Grand Prix aren’t a sign of things to come, as the Kiwi sat outside the top 10 in both sessions.

Fresh from eighth at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix - his third points finish in his last six races - Lawson could only manage 14th in Free Practice One (FP1), and 15th in Free Practice Two (FP2), on the first day at the Hungaroring.

However, considering teams and drivers tend to spend Friday doing more than just setting the fastest times, Lawson was able to log 58 laps across both sessions, and completed stints on all three tyre compounds.

But while 14th and 15th placings aren’t much to write home about, Lawson’s displays saw him just 0.226s off the top 10 in FP1, and 0.292s outside in FP1.

Lawson’s best lap time of the day, 1m 16.812s, was 1.188s off that of McLaren’s Lando Norris, who topped both FP1 and FP2, with his mark of 1m 15.624s. Norris’ best time was 0.291s quicker than his teammate, championship leader Oscar Piastri.