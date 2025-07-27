Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Formula 1: Liam Lawson lands vital punch in Red Bull battle with Isack Hadjar - Opinion

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Herald Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive on the Sport Panel with Ryan Bridge.
Alex Powell
Opinion by Alex Powell
Alex Powell is a Sports Journalist for the NZ Herald.
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Liam Lawson finished eighth at Formula One’s Belgian Grand Prix.
  • Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar was last on track, having qualified inside the top 10.
  • Both drivers are bidding to impress Red Bull for a potential seat in 2026.

With his future in Formula One looking more secure with each passing race, Liam Lawson delivered one of his best performances to date, against his biggest rival.

A lap 12 overtake on teammate Isack Hadjar laid the platform for Lawson to take his second eighth-placed finish of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save