“P5 is a tenth-and-a-half away. It’s frustrating, we’re all trying to find the perfect lap. I do feel like we missed out today. But tomorrow is the important day.”

As the battle for the drivers title continues for another race weekend, McLaren have locked out the front row. Lando Norris has taken pole position, hunting a third straight grand prix victory, with a best time of 1m 40.562s.

Current world championship leader Oscar Piastri starts alongside Norris, with a nine-point advantage in the championship. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start third.

While Lawson starts ninth, teammate Isack Hadjar qualified eighth, after beating the Kiwi by just 0.018s. Meanwhile, senior Red Bull stablemates Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda qualified fourth and seventh respectively.

Potentially altering the equation for lights out, is the fact that rain is forecast for the race, which begins at 2am on Monday (NZ time).

Having qualified 11th for Saturday’s sprint race, and missed pushing for a top 10 starting position by just 0.041s, Lawson was one of the first cars on track for his second qualifying session of the weekend.

The Kiwi’s first timed lap, 1m 41.765s, saw him shoot to the top of the leaderboard - ahead of the first efforts of both McLaren and Mercedes cars, as well as Verstappen - even if it didn’t stand as the session’s fastest.

By the time all 20 drivers had set a lap in Q1, Lawson was third, and had 0.780s in hand to stave off an early exit. As he improved his Q1 mark to 1m 41.748s, Lawson was relatively untroubled, and advanced with the eighth-best time.

Liam Lawson and race engineer Ernesto Desiderio at the Belgian Grand Prix. Photo / Red Bull

Into Q2, where he was eliminated 24 hours earlier, Lawson’s first effort of 1m 41.753s was enough for 10th place, 0.202s clear of the drop. Again, he needn’t have worried.

Emerging from the garage for his final lap with less than two minutes remaining, Lawson improved again to post a lap of 1m 41.297s, and advance again as the eighth-best driver in Q2.

What’s more, all four of the Red Bull backed cars advanced into the final qualifying session for the first time this season. However, both Verstappen and Tsunoda were forced to start Q3 on used tyres, after running out of fresh sets after the sprint qualifying on Friday.

In the final minutes of the session, Lawson was able to register the ninth-fastest time, crossing the line in 1m 41.328s, with hopes of a third points finish of 2025.

Belgian Grand Prix starting grid

Lando Norris - McLaren Oscar Piastri - McLaren Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Max Verstappen - Red Bull Alex Albon - Williams George Russell - Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber Esteban Ocon - Haas Ollie Bearman - Haas Pierre Gasly - Alpine Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber Carlos Sainz - Williams Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari Franco Colapinto - Alpine Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.