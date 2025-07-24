Even with the change across both of Red Bull’s Formula One teams, Liam Lawson is adamant his objectives are unchanged as the season resumes in Belgium this weekend.
Earlier this month, Red Bull made the shock decision to part ways with team principal and chief executive Christian Horner, who hadbeen with the team since its inception
In 20 years, Horner led Red Bull to eight drivers’ titles, and six constructors’ championships, with 124 grand prix wins and 287 podium finishes.
However, the team’s fortunes over the past two years - dropping from first to fourth since the end of 2023 - has seen Red Bull make the decision to part ways with Horner.
What’s more, speculation has also swirled over Horner’s exit being linked to the wishes of Jos Verstappen, father of world champion Max Verstappen, with the two widely known to have rarely seen eye to eye.
“For us, it’s exciting. As an approach from my side, nothing really changes.”
While Mekies’ primary objective at Red Bull will be to rebuild any slim chance of a drivers’ championship for Verstappen in the short term, his long-term role could just play into the Kiwi’s hands.
With no guarantees over Tsunoda’s future, Lawson would loom as a candidate to return to Red Bull - along with teammate Isack Hadjar - as and when change is made.
Having worked with Lawson for the better part of three years at Red Bull’s junior team, Mekies is well-versed in what he brings to a team, even if results haven’t necessarily been in the Kiwi’s favour this far.
Regardless of where he stands in that race, though, Lawson makes no secret of his respect for Mekies.
“I think he’ll do great. He’s somebody who cares a lot, a very, very good human being.