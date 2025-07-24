On Lawson’s side, Horner was largely responsible for his rapid promotion from Racing Bulls to Red Bull at the end of 2024, only to be demoted again just two races into this current season.

For his part, Horner maintained the move was about protecting Lawson, largely evidenced by Yuki Tsunoda’s struggles in the seat that the Kiwi was forced to vacate.

But having arrived in Belgium for the first race since Red Bull’s move, Lawson - and many other drivers with links to the team - were quizzed over Horner’s departure.

“It was a surprise, for sure,” Lawson said. “For most people it was. But there’s not a lot of time to really think too much about it.

“We’re racing again this weekend, I was focused on preparing for [Belgium].”

On Lawson’s side, Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps circuit is one that he can at the very least draw on his experience from over the coming days, with both a grand prix and 15-lap sprint race.

Across junior categories, Lawson has a victory and third at Belgium in 2022 in Formula Two, to go with a podium in Formula Three in 2020.

Even though he’s no longer with Red Bull, Horner’s exit does have the potential to impact Lawson.

Former Racing Bulls team principal - Lawson’s boss - Laurent Mekies has since been promoted to Red Bull, effectively replacing Horner at the helm of the team.

As a result, Racing Bulls have promoted Alan Permane from racing director to team principal, altering the team’s leadership structure.

And while Lawson admits his sadness at no longer being able to work with Mekies - for now - the team’s objectives of finishing as high up the constructors’ championship as possible remain in place.

“Obviously, [there’s been] big changes. For us, not a lot changes, at least from my side. As drivers, nothing really changes - we still approach the weekends the same way.

Liam Lawson and former Racing Bulls now Red Bull Racing boss Laurent Mekies. Photo / Red Bull

“For Laurent, I’m sure he’s going to be very, very good at Red Bull. For us, having Alan - who’s been in the team for a couple of years with us - is perfect.

“For us, it’s exciting. As an approach from my side, nothing really changes.”

While Mekies’ primary objective at Red Bull will be to rebuild any slim chance of a drivers’ championship for Verstappen in the short term, his long-term role could just play into the Kiwi’s hands.

With no guarantees over Tsunoda’s future, Lawson would loom as a candidate to return to Red Bull - along with teammate Isack Hadjar - as and when change is made.

Having worked with Lawson for the better part of three years at Red Bull’s junior team, Mekies is well-versed in what he brings to a team, even if results haven’t necessarily been in the Kiwi’s favour this far.

Regardless of where he stands in that race, though, Lawson makes no secret of his respect for Mekies.

“I think he’ll do great. He’s somebody who cares a lot, a very, very good human being.

“I’ve loved working with him, I’d obviously love to work with him again in the future in some way.

“For Red Bull, it’s a great opportunity to have Laurent there.”

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.