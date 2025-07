Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Liam Lawson has taken a top-10 finish in Formula One’s Belgium sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps, albeit without banking any points given the nature of the shorter race.

With the truncated sprint races only awarding points to the top eight drivers, Lawson’s efforts - while exceptional given the quality of cars behind him - ultimately yielded little for Racing Bulls to show in their constructors championship midfield battle.

Regardless, Lawson’s performance over the 15 laps was admirable, notably in holding off the challenge of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda - in a faster car - behind him.

However, the sprint also saw overtaking at a premium, with few passes being completed during the race, and places made up by drivers being forced to retire from the race.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen showed there could still be life in his attempt for a fifth-straight title, as a first-lap overtake on McLaren’s Oscar Piastri gave the Red Bull driver his first sprint victory of the season.