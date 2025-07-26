Despite complaints of a problem with his brakes, Verstappen ultimately did enough to take the chequered flag, and bank eight championship points, as Piastri and McLaren teammate Lando Norris took second and third respectively.

Verstappen’s win also sees Red Bull take its first victory without now former team principal Christian Horner, who was replaced in the two week break after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Lawson’s missing the points for Racing Bulls was offset by teammate Isack Hadjar finishing eighth, and taking the final point with it.

Having qualified 11th for the shorter, 15-lap affair Lawson’s starting position was boosted by Alpine having to withdraw Pierre Gasly from the sprint with a mechanical issue.

And as the lights went out, Lawson was able to keep hold of 10th place, despite the challenge of Tsunoda’s Red Bull and George Russell’s Mercedes behind him.

As lap three brought with it the use of the drag reduction system (DRS), Lawson was able to extend his lead on Tsunoda to more than a second, as he hunted down Gabriel Bortoleto’s Sauber in front of him.

At the halfway point, though, Lawson was still nearly one-second back from Bortoleto, as drivers weighed up the risk of pushing for places, at the expense of their tyres.

By lap nine, Lawson had cut his gap to Bortoleto to less than 0.8s, but was running out of time to attempt any kind of overtake on the Brazilian.

Ultimately, however, Lawson ran out of time without any chance of a pit stop to get the better of Bortoleto, and settled for 10th place - and bank a confidence boost for the full 44-lap race in just over 24 hours time.

Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix begins at 2am later on Sunday morning, before the full-distance race itself gets underway at 1am on Monday (NZ time).

Belgium sprint race finishing order

Max Verstappen - Red Bull Oscar Piastri - McLaren Lando Norris - McLaren Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Esteban Ocon - Haas Carlos Sainz - Williams Ollie Bearman - Haas Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull George Russell - Mercedes Lance Stroll - Aston Martin Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari Alex Albon - Williams Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber Franco Colapinto - Alpine

Did not start: Pierre Gasly - Alpine

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.