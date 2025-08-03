Advertisement
Formula 1 result: Liam Lawson in the points again, beats Max Verstappen to eighth as Red Bull’s best car in Hungarian Grand Prix

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Alex Powell and Bonnie Jansen discuss how Liam Lawson has fared and what he needs to do to secure a seat next season.
Another week, another points finish for Liam Lawson, as the Kiwi crossed the finish line eighth at Formula One’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Following his eighth place in Belgium last week, the Racing Bulls driver claimed successive top 10 finishes for the first time in his career, and bagged another four

