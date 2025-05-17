“We were fast enough today, it’s just unfortunate.

“Sport can be like this. [I’m] working harder than ever and putting everything towards it.

“It’s just a shame to keep taking the hits. But I’ll continue to work hard. I’m sure that moment will come.”

Coupled with an earlier red flag after a crash by Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, Lawson was unable to set a genuine lap time across the first session.

Haas’ Ollie Bearman suffered the same fate as Lawson, and could only post the 19th-fastest time as a result.

However, Lawson could at the very least move up one place into 15th for Monday morning’s Grand Prix, given Colapinto faces a grid penalty for leaving the garage early after an earlier red flag.

Lawson, though, faces a tough ask in the Grand Prix, given Imola’s tight layout making it nigh on impossible to overtake.

The Kiwi’s woes were compounded by the performance of his teammate Isack Hadjar, who set the ninth fastest time, and reached Q3 for the second time this season.

World championship leader Oscar Piastri claimed pole position, as he hunts for a fourth-straight race victory, while reigning champion Max Verstappen starts second.

Verstappen has won the last three completed grands prix at Imola, also considering the 2023 race was cancelled by weather.

Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris will start fourth, and is joined by Mercedes’ George Russell on the second row.

Ferrari, meanwhile, struggled in one of their two home races, as both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were knocked out in Q2.

Given the importance of qualifying, Lawson will rue the events of Q1, as all momentum was scuppered by the two red flags.

As Tsunoda lost control at turn six and dramatically destroyed his Red Bull, a red flag thwarted Lawson’s first attempt to set a flying lap, and wasted a set of tyres - the new C6 compound making its debut this weekend.

Tsunoda was able to walk away unscathed, but will start 20th in the Grand Prix.

With just over 12 minutes remaining in Q1 by the time the session resumed, Lawson’s first effort of 1m 16.379s saw him as high as fifth, only to drop down to 14th after every car bar Tsunoda had set a lap.

In the final minutes, Lawson beat the clock to return to the track for the end of Q1, and was bumped into the elimination zone by Gabriel Bortoleto’s Sauber.

And as Colapinto hit the wall at turn 3, triggering a red flag, Lawson had no chance to improve on his initial mark.

Earlier, Lawson logged the 14th-fastest time of the third and final practice session, and logged another 21 laps to put to use in his qualifying efforts.

While his best time of 1m 15.977s was more than a second off Norris - who topped FP3 - Lawson’s mark was an improvement of 0.278s on his mark from FP2 on Saturday morning.

However, as was the case with Hadjar in FP2, Lawson also lost control of his car at turn 3. Unlike his teammate, though, Lawson was able to keep control of his car, and avoid hitting the wall and triggering a red flag.

That spin came after Lawson also had trouble at turn 9, and questioned to his race engineer whether he had sustained damage to his floor.

Norris’ effort though ensured that McLaren topped the times in all three practice sessions, after Piastri was the fastest in FP1 and FP2.

Hadjar’s best time of 1m 15.508s was good enough for seventh in FP3, and was 0.469s quicker than Lawson. For the second time out of three sessions, though, Lawson was quicker than Tsunoda, who could only manage a best lap of 1m 16.110s.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix begins at 1am Sunday (NZ time).

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting grid

Oscar Piastri - McLaren Max Verstappen - Red Bull George Russell - Mercedes Lando Norris - McLaren Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin Carlos Sainz - Williams Alex Albon - Williams Lance Stroll - Aston Martin Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls Pierre Gasly - Alpine Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber Franco Colapinto - Alpine *under investigation Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber Esteban Ocon - Haas Ollie Bearman - Haas Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.