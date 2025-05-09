Being quick over a single lap is a very different skill to doing the same over a race distance, and not all drivers can do both.
Since he’s come back into Formula One, Lawson hasn’t quite been able to show his true wares as a strong qualifier.
Only once, in Saudi Arabia, has Lawson qualified ahead of his teammate – and that was only the second time in his career he’d been able to do that.
Given not only Imola, but Monaco and Spain to follow, are going to be difficult to overtake on, starting as high up the grid as possible is imperative if Lawson’s going to have any chance of breaking his duck in 2025.
Sort Racing Bulls’ reliability out
It’s not unrealistic to say most of the misfortune in Lawson’s season has been beyond his control.
In Melbourne, a pneumatic issue robbed him of vital practice time before qualifying. In Bahrain, a fault with his drag reduction system cost him grid positions for the Grand Prix.
Then, last week in Miami, a problem with his power unit in qualifying also meant missing out on the top 10, and left him closer to the back of the grid on the first lap, where he was taken out by Jack Doohan on the first lap.
Meanwhile, in the other Racing Bulls garage, teammate Isack Hadjar has largely had the rub of the green, in terms of strategy as well as reliability.
It’s largely out of Lawson’s control, but if everything can come together on and off track, Racing Bulls have already shown this year that their car can get results.
Bank on experience
It’s hard to work out just how much previous experience on the current Formula One circuits is worth.
But, if it is a tangible factor in success, Lawson has raced on the upcoming Imola, Monaco and Barcelona in Formula Two and Formula Three.
It’s not a coincidence that Lawson’s two best drives of the year – so far – came in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, races he’d won in Formula Two.
He hasn’t quite had the same success at Imola, with an eighth and retirement in 2022, but did manage to win at Monaco in 2021 – even if it was stripped for his car not conforming to technical regulations.
Meanwhile, his struggles have come in Melbourne, Shanghai and Miami – tracks he’d never raced on.
Whether it means anything or not, past experience should give Lawson and Racing Bulls reason to target these next three race weekends.
Engineering synergy
When Lawson moved to Racing Bulls at the start of this year, Hadjar didn’t just take the spot he vacated, he took the man who’d been a player in his successes.
Hamelin is quietly one of the best in the business, notably for the work with Pierre Gasly during his time at Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri.
Now, though, Lawson is working alongside Ernesto Desiderio, the former race engineer of Yuki Tsunoda. Desiderio himself is new to Racing Bulls, but boasts a healthy CV after working with Romain Grosjean at Haas.
Naturally, as it did with Hamelin, it’ll take time for the pair to come to an understanding with each other.
When that happens, though, Lawson will be better equipped to end his slump, starting at Imola.
