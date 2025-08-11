A Formula One pundit has suggested Liam Lawson could have some Kiwi company on the grid next season, putting Indycar winner Scott McLaughlin’s name down as a potential driver for the new Cadillac team.

Former F1 drivers Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher and Zhou Guanyu have been linked to the American-based outfit, which will join the Formula One grid in 2026 as the 11th team.

Writing for F1.com, TV pundit James Hinchcliffe listed five US drivers who should be considered for the two spots.

“While some established F1 veterans have been touted as front-runners for the ride, it is no secret that one day they would love to have a US driver in their stable,” Hinchcliffe, a former Indycar driver, wrote.

Among the five names he listed was Kiwi McLaughlin, who is a naturalised US citizen.