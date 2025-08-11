“Yes, that McLaughlin,” Hinchcliffe wrote.
“The three-time V8 Supercars champ. Bathurst 1000 winner. Multiple-time IndyCar race winner and Indy 500 pole sitter. And I know what you’re thinking: he’s from New Zealand. While that is true, you might not know that McLaughlin is now also a naturalised US citizen.
“So if Cadillac wanted to look at a loophole on the whole ‘American Driver’ thing, this could be it. McLaughlin is one of the most talented drivers racing right now. His ability to transition from Supercars to IndyCar in such a short period of time was truly a sight to behold. Going from racing an open-wheel car for the first time in a decade to winning in one of the most competitive championships on Earth in just over a year shows a talent and commitment that is tough to match,” Hinchcliffe added.
“He’s made a monumental transition before, and while a switch to F1 would be a big one, his experience doing it once would serve him well should the opportunity present itself again.”
Lawson, currently driving for Racing Bulls, was the 10th Kiwi to race in Formula One when he made his debut at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix and already sits fourth amongst New Zealanders in points claimed.
Other drivers Hinchcliffe suggested were Andretti Global’s Indycar driver Kyle Kirkwood, F2’s Jak Crawford, Xfinity Championship driver Connor Zilisch and Indycar champion Alex Palou, despite being Spanish.
McLaughlin signed a long-term extension with Team Penske earlier this year and currently sits 11th in the Indycar standings.
In 2022, former F1 driver and IndyCar rival Romain Grosjean said McLaughlin deserved a Formula 1 test after being impressed by him in the open-wheel car.
“The guy that amazed me the most is Scott McLaughlin,” Grosjean said.
“I think he should have a test in F1, he would be fast. That guy is very special.”
“If you think he did V8 Supercars for so many years and is doing so well in IndyCar now, it’s very natural,” added Grosjean.