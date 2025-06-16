Piastri, whose fourth place extended his championship lead to 22 points over Norris, once again demonstrated cool pragmatism while his teammate slipped into a mist of misjudgement and ended up pointless.

“I made a fool of myself,” the Briton admitted. His Australian teammate accepted an apology. Team boss Andrea Stella demanded analysis and discussion of precise rules of engagement.

‘Good luck with that!’ was the response of most experienced paddock observers.

“There will be good conversations, but they will happen when we are rested and calm,” said Stella. “Being free to race and being clear on how to race is a value of racing itself.”

He added that he wished to avoid controlling his drivers excessively from the pit wall.

“Today’s episode doesn’t change our approach. If anything, it will strengthen the principles that require more caution by our drivers.”

A call for advice from former McLaren bosses Ron Dennis or Martin Whitmarsh, on how they handled Prost and Senna and later Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, might be fruitful.

“Lando himself will have to show his character to overcome this episode,” said Stella. “He has to make sure that he only takes the learnings, he only takes what will make him a stronger driver.”

Piastri, on the other hand, has the luxury of five wins from 10 races, a normally-dominant car and a clear lead.

For Norris, more of Sunday’s self-destruction could open the way for other teams and drivers.

McLaren failed to claim a podium for the first time this year, but still lead the constructors’ championship by 175 from Mercedes.

Their lack of ultimate pace in Montreal revealed a weakness that their rivals need to exploit by concentrating on more updates and more speed for the next 14 races instead of switching focus to 2026.

Maturing Russell shows poise

It may be too late for this year, but Russell’s composed victory drive at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and his general demeanour suggested he has found the poise to build a serious title challenge.

He did not give four-time champion Verstappen any opportunity and claimed his fourth career success. Mercedes now face the challenge of giving him a car to keep winning on a wider range of circuits.

Red Bull’s failed protest against Russell on Sunday night – for alleged improper driving behind the Safety Car – smacked of desperation at failing to land a punch in the race.

Ferrari crisis is home-made

Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari this year has coincided with an uncompetitive car.

Both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disappointed again after a weekend scarred by talk of a “crisis” at Maranello and harsh words.

Leclerc blamed himself after finishing fifth. Hamilton struggled bravely to sixth after hitting a groundhog.

The team closed ranks, recognising their problems are home-made and need time to fix.

“A long time,” according to Hamilton, who, with seven driver titles, has recognised areas and issues that require managed change and improved relations with the Italian media.