Looking back

For 20-25 second-half minutes, the All Blacks got everything right. They found set-piece reliability, provided continuity on attack through consistent possession, and their pre- and post-contact ball distribution often stretched the Irish defence.

The net result: three impressive tries, which put a messy but hard-fought game to bed.

For the first time this season, our “finishers” added immense value. Josh Lord and Leicester Fainga’anuku were impressive when replacing Scott and Jordie Barrett in the first half. To a man, numbers 16-23 all added a much-needed fuse which turned the game, especially around set-piece and offensive proficiency.

Despite the 26-13 result, this victory was far from perfect; the first 54 minutes were not what we would expect from two highly ranked nations. Officiating issues, inaccurate set pieces (especially lineouts), unforced errors and sloppy penalties all clearly frustrated both teams and certainly affected the game’s flow.

It’s clear the All Blacks have not alleviated their aerial issues, and we must implement a definitive strategy on how to rectify this.

It would be remiss not to mention that the Irish were certainly a click or two off, after a less-than-ideal preparation. Despite their endeavour and despite Jamison Gibson-Park’s impressive kicking performance, they clearly lacked an orchestrator at 10 and ultimately looked a little one-dimensional.

Looking ahead

Next up, the Scots, a proud rugby nation desperate to claim their first victory against the All Blacks. If they want to break their duck, nothing less than a William Wallace performance will suffice.

The All Blacks take the field in Edinburgh with some confidence and momentum off the back of their second-half performance in Chicago.

The team should have Fainga’anuku at centre and Quinn Tupaea sliding back to his preferred No 12 spot. It would be prudent to stick with Cam Roigard and Beauden Barrett in the halves.

For the back three, the selectors could tweak the shape. Leroy Carter, Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan seem the most obvious, but to mitigate our aerial challenges, perhaps Damian Mackenzie or Ruben Love could be considered at fullback, with Jordan and Clarke on the edges.

The impact of the bench in Chicago could have the selectors reconsidering their options among the forwards for Edinburgh.

Up front, Tamaiti Williams, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Pasilio Tosi were impressive off the bench. But will Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell be given another chance to set a stronger platform with Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea and Peter Lakai?

It would be great to see Josh Beehre (who has joined the squad from the All Blacks XV as injury cover) get a trot, likewise Billy Proctor in midfield.

The priorities

Put simply, we must sharpen our set-piece work, have more clarity when defusing their kicks and contesting our own and build on our ability to use the ball underpinned by moving the point of attack. Ruthless work in the collision area (on both sides of the ball) goes without saying, and despite some moments when the Irish went direct, this has improved.

The threat

The Scots will bring a more creative attack, directed by Finn Russell, coupled with an exciting midfield and an explosive back three. Their set piece is sound, and they have displayed throughout the Six Nations an improving physical defence with a high work rate – this was clearly visible in the wins over Wales and Italy and a one-point loss to England.

The All Blacks should look to exploit a Scottish team which has been shown to have mental lapses; many would say the Scots are “consistently inconsistent”. Their set piece, while sound, has some cracks, and they do struggle with an inability to have a more direct attack, none more so than with their failure to convert many raids into the red zone.

The bottom line is that this is a momentum test. How clinical can the All Blacks be in seizing this opportunity to build on the final quarter in Chicago?