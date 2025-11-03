The All Blacks will arrive in Edinburgh following a hard-fought 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago last weekend, with injuries to both Scott and Jordie Barrett set to deprive them of two key players against the Scots.
By contrast, Scotland started their Autumn campaign with an 85-0 rout of the United States, a second-tier rugby nation, at Murrayfield.
“I think there’s been a huge stigma with the All Blacks in the past and a lot of teams have built that up,” added Dalziel.
“We’re really trying to focus on ourselves, on the game and what we build, and that’s really been the approach this campaign, so we’ll keep it that way.”
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, who played club rugby in Scotland as a 19-year-old, said the squad have full respect for the No 8 ranked side.
“We’re well aware of it and we’re proud of it. We know how big the occasion is this weekend and we’ve canvased it with the boys to make sure we’re all aware, Robertson said.
“There have been a hell of a few games the last two, they’ve come down to the wire. Full respect we’re coming up against a Scotland team with eight [British and Irish] Lions in it, some generational players there. It’s going to be a game for the ages.”
“We’ll pick the strongest team we expect for a physical test match,” he added.
- With NZ Herald