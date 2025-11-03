Duhan van der Merwe of Scotland looks dejected during the 2022 defeat to the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

Scotland hope the memory of an agonising 2022 loss to New Zealand can inspire them to a first win over the All Blacks in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Rugby union superpower New Zealand have won 30 of the 32 tests between the two countries spanning 117 years, with Scotland’s best results in that time against the All Blacks two Murrayfield draws - 0-0 in 1964 and a 25-25 thriller in 1983.

But it looked like Scotland were about to end one of the longest winless streaks in world sport when they led 23-14 going into the last quarter of their most recent meeting three years ago, only for New Zealand to prevail 31-23.

“I think a lot of growth and learning will be around how we stay on track, how we build on leads when we have them like that,” Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel said today.

“I suppose the mental toughness side of it - how we can make sure, if we get back in that position with 20 minutes to go on the clock, that we can see it home.”