“He is tough. He was wanting to play on, and that probably makes us a wee bit nervous with how tough he is and having to come off. Fingers crossed. We’ll see what the scans say in the morning.”

Barrett appeared to receive treatment on his knee before having it strapped and trying to play on, however Ellison said he believed a high ankle injury caused by an accidental hip-drop tackle was the main issue.

Their timeline did not allow for Barrett to get scans while in the United States.

“We jumped straight on a plane after the game,” Ellison said. “The plane had a few bits but it didn’t have an MRI machine.”

With Barrett in the casualty ward, Leicester Fainga’anuku could be promoted to the starting line-up in a move that would likely see Quinn Tupaea shift from centre to second five-eighth.

There are plenty of midfield options, however, with Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor and Rieko Ioane also available. Of the available choices, only Tupaea and Lienert-Brown have started in both midfield positions at test level.

It was a tough day for the Barrett brothers, with captain Scott also having his day ended early due to injury after he suffered a laceration to his right leg within the first five minutes of the game.

Ellison said Barrett received stitches to treat the wound. With the skipper ruled out today, that means Sam Darry would be in line for a test return – joining Fabian Holland and Josh Lord - should their captain be unavailable as expected.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.