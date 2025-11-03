Advertisement
Updated

All Blacks v Scotland: Scott Barrett and Jordie Barrett ruled out of Murrayfield test

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The All Blacks have been dealt a double injury blow for this Sunday’s test against Scotland with both captain Scott Barrett and Jordie Barrett ruled out of the clash.

All Blacks XV and Blues lock Josh Beehre has been called into the squad as cover.

Jordie Barrett was forced off

