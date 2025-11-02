Advertisement
All Blacks v Ireland: Injuries mount as Scott and Jordie Barrett in doubt for Scotland test

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
The All Blacks have defeated Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago, 26-13. Video / Sky Sport
By Liam Napier in Chicago

Scott and Jordie Barrett appear unlikely to feature in Scotland for the second leg of the Grand Slam tour but, as they jet out from Chicago to Edinburgh, the All Blacks do so believing they can conjure their attacking mojo.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett

