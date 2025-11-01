Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v Ireland: Scott Robertson’s side storm home in Chicago to keep Grand Slam dream alive

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The All Blacks have defeated Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago, 26-13. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks 26

Ireland 13

By Liam Napier in Chicago

A belated and decisive final-quarter flourish exorcised the All Blacks’ demons in Chicago to preserve their quest to clinch a Grand Slam tour.

Returning to Chicago on Halloween weekend, nine years after their first loss to Ireland at the same

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save