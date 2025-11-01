Consistent lineout issues very rare for the veteran, especially from 5m out. A cardinal sin for a hooker. Was part of a penalty that led to an Irish attacking chance and first try. Had back-to-back lineouts lost. But on the positive side was a workhorse around the field. Solid defence on own line and was the All Blacks’ top tackler with 16. Good set up for the Williams try.

3 Fletcher Newell - 7

Part of an unconvincing scrum in the first half, but he seemed unlucky with calls going against him. Like Taylor he made up for it with a big defensive effort with 10 tackles in the first half before finishing with 14.

4 Scott Barrett - 5

Left the field early with a cut to the knee. Was the lack of cohesion in the first half behind his departure?

5 Fabian Holland - 8

Most reliable lineout option, even when a few of them weren’t straight. Strong test alongside Josh Lord after Scott Barrett left early. Earned a lineout steal and a great chasing tackle led to crucial penalty turnover.

6 Simon Parker - 6

Strong work early on but left the field with an HIA in the first half before returning. Fair to say was outshined by his replacement in Sititi. Finished with just a handful of carries and was lower down on the tackle count.

7 Ardie Savea - 9

Stepped up as skipper. Leading the way with 14 carries along with 11 tackles. Great finish to score in the corner. Got a huge turnover to deny Irish attack and also got a hand in to force knock on and stop another attack with 10 minutes to play. Amazing leg-driving run in the 79th minute. Superb.

8 Peter Lakai - 7

Had a good outing across the 80 minutes. Certainly growing into his role at the back of the scrum, but was it enough to deny Sititi the starting role? Managed a charge down and kick ahead which quelled an Irish attack.

9 Cam Roigard - 8

A great battle with opposite Jamison Gibson-Park which the Irishman was leading on points until the final KO blow. Kicking game was effective and got All Blacks out of trouble a few times. Great pass set Caleb Clarke away and out of own territory. Classy try to finish the test.

10 Beauden Barrett - 6

Mixed night after taking a few shots to the head and shoulder. Some decent kicking on display but missed touch twice late – that didn’t prove to be costly. Kicked it a little too much in open, especially when All Blacks looked to finally get some momentum after halftime, and often towards Lowe who would return with interest. Great link up with Damian McKenzie to set up Sititi try.

11 Caleb Clarke - 8

Proved a constant threat on attack, finishing with the most carries (14), metres gained (113) and line breaks (three). Added pressure under the high ball and won a drop out. Did turn the ball over after one strong run which can be an issue.

12 Jordie Barrett - 5

Strong start but left the field early with knee injury.

13 Quinn Tupaea - 7

Shifted inside when Barrett left the field putting him in a new combination with Leicester Fainga’anuku – a combination which we might see more of in future. Grew into the role as game went on and finished with nine carries. Led the way with three turnovers, but made an error on a kick off return when James Lowe got the best of him.

14 Leroy Carter - 6

Credit for trying to get involved but the ball didn’t come his way much, especially in the first half. Saved penalty kick from going into touch

15 Will Jordan - 6

A rare off night for Jordan who didn’t really get going but that could be said for most players on the field in the stop-start opening half. A few half breaks but played his part in too many errors. Obstruction led to Irish penalty and first points of the test. Great thinking to kick ahead into space which led to a turnover.

Reserves:

16 Samisoni Taukei’aho - 4

A not-straight throw from 5m out ... can’t do that.

17 Tamaiti Williams - 7

The scrum changed once Williams got on the field. Was pinged early on but then won a scrum penalty himself. Scored a try.

18 Pasilio Tosi - 6

Part of a more dominant scrum in the final quarter.

19 Josh Lord - 6

On early replacing the skipper and overall made a good combination with Holland. Lineout steal early in second half.

20 Wallace Sititi - 7

Certainly proved an impact off the bench. Grabbed a lineout steal and went close to scoring before the Williams try. Great finish to score his own. Should be a starter in the next fortnight.

21 Cortez Ratima - 5

Only had a handful of minutes on the field.

22 Leicester Fainga’anuku - 8

A constant threat for the Irish defence. On early replacing Jordie Barrett. Line break set up the opening try for Savea with offload to Jordan. One error dropping the ball in the second half but overall, a welcome return to the fray.

23 Damian McKenzie - 6

Another who did his job off the bench. Broke free for the Sititi try.