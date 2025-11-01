Advertisement
All Blacks v Ireland player ratings: How the All Blacks rated in opening win to Grand Slam tour

Cameron McMillan
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Ardie Savea celebrates his try in the All Blacks win over Ireland in Chicago. Photo / Photosport

How Scott Robertson’s side rated in their 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago, the United States.

Lock Fabian Holland was officially awarded man of the match at Soldier Field but was he the Herald’s top player on the field?

1 Ethan de Groot - 6

Scrum seemed stuck in

