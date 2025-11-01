Ireland had led 10-0 but their lack of recent playing time together was stark in the second half as the All Blacks found joy off the bench.

The first half was fractured and frustrating, marked by a 10th-minute red card to Ireland star Tadhg Beirne.

He was upright as Beauden Barrett surged into him and their heads clashed. Ireland skipper Dan Sheehan argued that Barrett had received a forward pass, adding to the mitigation. The officials didn’t see it that way.

A video screen malfunction meant the on-field officials were sent to a pitch-side monitor to rule on the card, which was later upgraded to a 20-minute red, to the bemusement of most pundits.

All Blacks ‘there for the taking’

Nathan Johns, Irish Times

New Zealand were there for the taking, but Ireland could not cash in. On the hour mark, Ireland were 13-7 up. However, once Tamaiti Williams crashed over from short range, the dam quite literally burst.

Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard crossed to add some sheen to the scoreline but, while it is probably a harsh reflection of Ireland’s superiority in the first hour, it is equally a fair reflection of their lack of threat in the final quarter.

Plenty of focus will come on Ireland’s profligacy on the ball – 15 turnovers in total. But New Zealand coughed up possession 13 times yet still found avenues to score. A number of defensive reads will be questioned in Ireland’s Monday review.

What led to the final-quarter collapse here? Did they turn away from the previously effective kicking plan? Was it a simple inability to hold on to the ball? Was there enough impact from the bench?

The debate will rage all week long.

All Blacks ‘extract revenge’

Tom Cary, Daily Telegraph

Three tries in the final 20 minutes helped a disjointed New Zealand come from behind to beat Ireland in Chicago and exact revenge for their 2016 meeting in the city, when they lost to the Irish for the first time.

While Ireland came into the game far less battle-hardened, they showed few signs of ring rust, with a Tadhg Furlong try helping them weather an early Tadhg Beirne 20-minute red card to lead 10-7 at halftime.

The All Blacks lacked fluidity and looked in real danger of a sixth defeat to the Irish before prop Tamaiti Williams struck against the run of play on 61 minutes and fellow replacement Wallace Sititi gave them an eight-point lead six minutes later.

A shell-shocked Ireland, punished for failing to turn their earlier control into more scoreboard pressure, had no answer and New Zealand scrum-half Cam Roigard neatly jinked his way over the line three minutes from time for a fourth try.

‘Two sides lacking confidence’

Frederic Bernes, Midi Olympique

Nine years after Ireland’s first victory against the All Blacks, the revenge match in Chicago on Saturday night went in favour of the New Zealanders (26-13), who nevertheless only dominated in the last 20 minutes.

And nine years later, the Windy City (one of Chicago’s nicknames) didn’t become the Green City again for a weekend. In 2016, in a Chicago Soldier Field initially moved by the tribute to Anthony Foley, the Munster No 8 who had just tragically passed away, and then utterly electric, Joe Schmidt’s Ireland finally secured their first victory (40-29) against New Zealand. November 2025, same line-up, same place, but a different ending.

In a way, this American rematch was less a clash between the world’s No 2 and 3 teams than a contest between two sides lacking confidence for several months.

In a match that never reached any great heights, each team had its moment, but only one secured its revenge.

‘Spooked by the ghost of the past’

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

A belated, decisive final-quarter flourish exorcised the All Blacks’ demons in Chicago to preserve their quest to clinch a Grand Slam tour.

Returning to Chicago on Halloween weekend, nine years after their first loss to Ireland at the same Soldier Field venue, the New Zealand side appeared spooked by the ghost of the past.

For much of this 26-13 win, the All Blacks produced an error-riddled and ill-disciplined performance.

Ireland were well short of their best, too, but they did enough to feast on the All Blacks’ mistakes and lead for 60 minutes.

Impact from the bench proved telling, though, as the All Blacks burst into life to score three tries in the final quarter to blow Ireland away.

All Blacks ‘underlined their class’

Edward Elliot, PA

Tadhg Beirne was shown a contentious early red card as Ireland’s quest to create more special memories in Chicago ended in an emphatic 26-13 loss to New Zealand.

Almost nine years to the day since Ireland’s milestone first victory in the fixture, the All Blacks gained revenge at Soldier Field thanks to tries from Ardie Savea, Tamaiti Williams, Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard.

Ireland initially overcame the controversial third-minute dismissal of Beirne for a high tackle on Beauden Barrett, who landed three conversions, to lead through a Tadhg Furlong score and eight points from Jack Crowley.

But the All Blacks underlined their class in the second half to deservedly cruise to victory.

Talk of Ireland’s landmark 40-29 success in 2016 fuelled the build-up to a sold-out showdown dubbed “the rematch”.

Irish hopes of repeating that result suffered a swift setback when lock Beirne was sin-binned for an upright challenge on Barrett, pending a review.

New Zealand were also dealt an early blow, with captain Scott Barrett limping off.