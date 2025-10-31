Since that historic defeat on American soil, the All Blacks-Ireland clash has turned into a fierce, competitive rivalry, with a 5-5 split across their last 10 tests.

Scott Barrett scores a try on test debut for the All Blacks during their historic loss to Ireland in Chicago in 2016. Photo / Photosport

Barrett said the key to preparing well for the opening test of their Grand Slam hunt was respecting Ireland and their game.

“We certainly know the threats that they pose and the game that they want to play.

“Equally, we’re excited to play our rugby, and put in a performance that New Zealand and the USA can sort of see what All Blacks rugby is about.”

He said after going to an NBA and an NHL game during the week, the All Blacks had certainly felt how significant the American sporting audience is.

“It’s been huge ... just seeing how well they do sport here.

“If rugby can gain momentum [in the US] in the coming years it’d be great for rugby globally.”

The 31-year-old said intensity and starting well would go a long way to winning the first of their four Northern Hemisphere tests.

“A huge part of this tour and especially tomorrow night is going to be around our defence and shutting down Ireland, so that’s been a big focus for us.

“Their game for the last 10 years has been built around their pack and their ability to play in their skillset. They’ve got a high work rate and certainly challenge defences for multi-phase.”

He said younger brother Jordie – who will start in the midfield for the All Blacks in Chicago – had provided “a couple of gems” about their opponents after his recent stint with Irish club Leinster.

Asked about the All Blacks’ line-up, Barrett said the 23 men tasked with taking on Ireland were selected because they’re in form.

“The best part of the week is tomorrow and we can’t wait.”