Hurricanes loose forward Peter Lakai impressed after his promotion for his first test start against the Wallabies and has done enough to retain that role this week.

Wallace Sititi will be utilised from the bench. Lakai will be something of an unknown quantity for Ireland. His dynamic ball carrying and superior breakdown presence to Sititi could be crucial in attempting to counter Irish openside Josh van der Flier’s influence.

Quinn Tupaea’s man-of-the-match performance in Perth, where he scored two tries and delivered in the unfamiliar defensive role from centre, sees him hold off Billy Proctor.

There is no place in the squad for Rieko Ioane who revelled in his self-adopted villain character amid the backdrop of his feud with Johnny Sexton last November as the All Blacks upset Ireland to end the hosts’ 19-match unbeaten run in Dublin.

He has since fallen out of favour at centre and on the wing which paves the way for Faingaʻanuku’s power to be included on the bench.

“This is an awesome match to kick off our Northern Tour with. Ireland are a strong side and will have a loud contingent of supporters here in Chicago, so we are prepared for a passionate clash on the Soldier Field stage. We have had a great week together leading up to the Test and now we are looking forward to the contest on Saturday afternoon,” Scott Robertson said.

Ireland name Caelan Doris and Bundee Aki on bench

Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland for the second time at Soldier Field, while Leinster prop Paddy McCarthy is in line for his test debut off the bench.

Expected captain Caelan Doris returns from a shoulder injury on the bench, alongside Bundee Aki.

Jack Crowley will start at 10, partnering Jamison Gibson-Park.

“It is a real privilege to be back here in Chicago ahead of a huge game against New Zealand. We’ve been received brilliantly by the local community and there are going to be thousands of Irish supporters cheering us on which is something that will inspire the team. The clashes with New Zealand over the years have been fantastic occasions and we’re expecting more of the same,” said Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

“The historic nature of this game is something we are embracing and there’s great excitement in the squad, not least for Paddy McCarthy who is set to make his international debut this weekend.

“Paddy has made a great start to the season and his selection is testament to his impressive form. We wish him well and will all do our utmost to make it a special weekend for him and his family.”

All Blacks team to play Ireland

1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell, 4 Scott Barrett (captain), 5 Fabian Holland, 6 Simon Parker, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Peter Lakai, 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 14 Leroy Carter, 15 Will Jordan. Reserves: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Wallace Sititi, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 23 Damian McKenzie.

Ireland side to place All Blacks

1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan (captain), 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. James Ryan, 5. Tadhg Beirne, 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 10. Jack Crowley, 11. James Lowe, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 13. Garry Ringrose, 14. Tommy O’Brien, 15. Jamie Osborne. Reserves: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Paddy McCarthy, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Iain Henderson, 20. Caelan Doris, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Sam Prendergast, 23. Bundee Aki.