All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks: Quinn Tupaea seeks for more opportunities at centre during Grand Slam tour

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

All Black Quinn Tupaea speaks to media ahead of the grand slam tour. Video / Alyse Wright
All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea is determined to make the centre position his own as the team prepare to depart for their upcoming Grand Slam tour.

Tupaea has spent the majority of his career at second-five but was a surprise selection in the No 13 jersey for the second Bledisloe

