Ireland’s Mack Hansen tackled by Damian McKenzie of New Zealand during last year's test in Dublin. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan / Photosport

Ireland wing Mack Hansen has been ruled out of next month’s test against New Zealand in Chicago after aggravating a foot injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union said today.

The British and Irish Lions player, 27, came off towards the end of Connacht’s 28-27 defeat by the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship on Friday.

The IRFU said uncapped centre Tom Farrell and Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien had been added to the squad, with Munster pair Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson also ruled out.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw will continue to be assessed and will travel to the United States.

Returning head coach Andy Farrell, who took time away to lead the Lions to a series victory in Australia, is already without injured Lions Joe McCarthy and Hugo Keenan.