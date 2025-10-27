Advertisement
All Blacks Grand Slam second only to the Rugby World Cup: Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

Winston Aldworth and Chris Reive go through this week’s biggest sporting talking points.
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks aim for a Grand Slam on their northern tour, facing England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.
  • Success would rank just behind the World Cup in rugby achievements and calm critics.
  • Key players like Wallace Sititi and Simon Parker have opportunities to establish themselves as first-choice forwards.

It’s been a mixed year for the All Blacks, but if they can achieve a Grand Slam on their northern tour, 2025 would have to be rated as highly successful.

As the All Blacks prepare to assemble, five talking points about a potential Grand Slam All Black

