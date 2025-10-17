Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Assessing the All Blacks depth and best starting team

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Our panel breaks down the biggest sporting stories of the week.
As the All Blacks prepare to depart to chase their first Grand Slam tour in 15 years, Liam Napier assesses their depth and their ever evolving starting team.

15. Fullback: Will Jordan

Others to feature this year: Damian McKenzie, Ruben Love

There’s a background clamouring for Jordie Barrett

