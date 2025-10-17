Assessing the All Blacks depth and best starting team

Jordan hasn’t been utilised in open space enough this year, either, but he remains New Zealand’s premier fullback. His try-scoring strike rate has slowed, somewhat, to 43 from 50 tests but he was highly involved against the Wallabies to reinstate his attacking threat.

Jordan’s ability to seamlessly switch to the edge is another valued asset. Damian McKenzie has deputised strongly from fullback when called upon – none more so than against the Springboks at Eden Park when he was brave and safe under the barrage of bombs.

14. Right wing: Leroy Carter

Others used this year: Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, Jordan

Three tests, three tries, to mark himself as the find of the season. Carter’s instant impact shines a light on the All Blacks reluctance to promote him and Emoni Narawa, despite the pair staking their claims as the form Super Rugby finishers.

Carter was, after all, belatedly called up to the Rugby Championship squad as injury cover. He’s now the incumbent after impressing with his work-rate, finishing and deceptive defensive strength.

The sevens convert’s height will be targeted by prevalent box kicking – which is why Jordie Barrett is often stationed in the backfield. But on both sides of the ball, Carter is a welcome new asset.

The All Blacks are holding onto Sevu Reece too long when Caleb Tangitau’s speed is crying out for inclusion.

13. Centre: Quinn Tupaea

Others used this year: Billy Proctor, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Anton Lienert-Brown

Centre is a new string to his bow but the arrow immediately hit the mark. Before starting at 13 in Perth, Tupaea last donned that jersey for the Chiefs five years ago. You wouldn’t know it, though, after his standout two-try performance against the Wallabies.

One breakout match isn’t enough to definitively state Tupaea is the future at 13 but it is surely impossible not to start him again to open the Grand Slam tour against Ireland in Chicago. From an attacking perspective, his physical presence delivered more impact in one match than Proctor had in seven this year.

To maintain his presence Tupaea will need to consistently prove his defensive abilities from the most difficult backline position.

With Rieko Ioane on the outer, Leicester Faingaʻanuku’s power game is the other pressing prospect at centre. It’s a matter of time before a starting chance in his preferred midfield home arrives.

12. Second five-eighths: Jordie Barrett

Others used this year: Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown

Enjoyed his best test this year in Perth where Tupaea’s impact allowed Barrett to play a more traditional second-five role. Prior to that, Barrett assumed a lot on his shoulders. Against the Wallabies he sparked the All Blacks with two grubber kicks in behind the defensive line while adding his valuable presence to the backfield to counter high balls.

Barrett is at his best charging hard at weak shoulders to get the All Blacks on the front foot. His wide passing game is also underrated, and his booming boot can be harnessed more. Tupaea is the next best option at second-five, with Lienert-Brown pushed to the squad fringe.

11. Left wing: Caleb Clarke

Others used this year: Rieko Ioane, Carter, Faingaʻanuku, Reece

Clarke’s spot to lose. Another selection curiosity in how long the All Blacks waited to bring Clarke back to start on the left edge. Leaving him out of the Springboks tests to instead complete two NPC games, while others such as prop Tyrel Lomax were brought straight back in from injury, was a strange inconsistency.

Clarke is the All Blacks’ best wing under the high ball. That was again evident when he returned against the Wallabies at Eden Park to showcase his aerial talents that helped swiftly address this problematic area. He claimed the opening try that night, only to limp off with a recurrence of his ankle injury to miss the Perth test. Faingaʻanuku stepped in for his first test in two years to remind everyone of his destructive qualities but there’s no doubt his future lies in the midfield.

Carter can play on either edge, as he’s proven this year, but Clarke’s power and height are difficult to replace.

10. First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett

Others used this year: McKenzie

Barrett has played a calm, steady hand since usurping Damian McKenzie mid last year but there’s a sense the All Blacks need more spark from their No 10. Barrett’s kicking game – and that of the All Blacks – has been too prevalent and wayward at times. Their best execution and balance came in the second test demolition of France where they found the ground far more than the man.

It’s impossible to shake the notion the All Blacks are in somewhat of a holding pattern as they await Richie Mo’unga’s return next year. Damian McKenzie, in his two starts at first-five this season, didn’t seize his chance to pressure Barrett.

Depth behind those established playmakers remains a concern, too, with the reluctance to expose Ruben Love to any time in the saddle stunting his development. Love has been a consistent figure in the All Blacks squad for two years but with such minimal game time, he’s largely sat idle.

Josh Jacomb has endured similar frustrations behind McKenzie at the Chiefs but at least he has enjoyed consistent reps with Taranaki. His move to the Highlanders in 2027 could be the making of his career.

9. Halfback: Cam Roigard

Others used this year: Cortez Ratima, Finlay Christie, Noah Hotham, Kyle Preston

Roigard set the bar so high in his return against the Wallabies, with his two tries propelling the All Blacks to retain the Bledisloe Cup, to leave everyone else in his slipstream. Roigard’s running threat, size, strength and booming left boot are impossible to match. He’s arguably now the All Blacks most influential player.

Halfback depth was seriously tested with Roigard, Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham all injured during the Rugby Championship to force the All Blacks to go six deep when Xavier Roe was called in as training cover.

The All Blacks have, however, missed a trick by including Finlay Christie for the Grand Slam tour. These northern ventures have long been used as a breeding ground to blood young talent. While the All Blacks have introduced 19 rookies in the last 18 months, there’s room for more.

Finlay Christie is an insurance policy who will not feature at the 2027 World Cup. Not including Otago’s Dylan Pledger in the six halfbacks who will tour the north, or investing in another prospect’s development, is an oversight.

8. No 8: Peter Lakai

Others used this year: Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Christian Lio-Willie

Another to grab his recent promotion. Given the inherent selection conservatism, Lakai was a surprising inclusion at No 8 in Perth. After an impressive cameo the previous week, Lakai again repaid the faith. Lakai, 22, and Wallace Sititi, 23, are the long-term future of the All Blacks loose forwards. So, too, are they the now.

Lakai has been forced to be patient for his opportunity this year but when it arrived, he reinforced his dynamic ball carrying punch and breakdown presence. With the ability to play all three loose forward roles, Lakai is a serious asset. And after his last performance against the Wallabies, he deserves to retain the bootman role to start the Grand Slam tour in Chicago.

Sititi has carried strongly at times – his best performance was against the Springboks at Eden Park – but he’s yet to hit the heights that propelled him to World Rugby breakthrough and All Blacks player of the year in his rookie test campaign. That’s understandable, after a severely injury disrupted Super Rugby season.

Sititi will come again. For now, though, Lakai is the form force off the back of the scrum.

7. Openside flanker: Ardie Savea

Others used this year: Du’Plessis Kirifi, Dalton Papali’i

With Lakai and Sititi contesting the starting No 8 status, Savea’s future is at openside. Loose forward roles are interchangeable in the modern game but seven always suited Savea’s natural strengths. His heart and hunger are never in question but he lacks the size of a true No 8.

Openside frees Savea up to hunt the breakdown and pull off those game changing turnovers we have grown accustomed to. Seven is where he carried Moana Pasifika on his back this year, too. It’s his true home.

Savea’s importance to the All Blacks is highlighted by the fact he’s played in 43 of 46 tests since late 2021, including every minute this season.

Behind him Du’Plessis Kirifi, with limited opportunities, has struggled, perhaps due to his comparable size, to impose the same breakdown impact that made him an undeniable rookie All Blacks inclusion.

In an era where versatility is highly valued Kirifi, as a specialist seven, is hindered compared to many of his counterparts. Dalton Papali’i appeared once off the bench and, despite toiling hard with Counties Manukau, now can’t crack the 36-man squad.

6. Blindside flanker: Simon Parker

Others used this year: Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau

Balance is the operative desire for any loose forward trio. The All Blacks believe they have found that in Parker.

While Parker lacks consistent impact with ball in hand his defensive engine, lineout ability and often unseen cleanout work offer the complementary balance to Savea, Sititi and Lakai, all of whom are best utilised with ball in hand in space.

Parker’s hard yard grunt work allows others to shine. That’s the theory, anyway. It’s early days in Parker’s test career. With further time, experience and investment he could mould into a reliable presence.

The six jersey is his for now after the Tupou Vaa’i experiment was put on ice. Elsewhere a lack of faith persists with Samipeni Finau and while Luke Jacobson offers cover for all three roles, he’s yet to feature this season.

5. Lock: Fabian Holland

Others used this year: Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu

Injuries have hit the locking stocks hard with Tupou Vaa’i and Patrick Tuipulotu sidelined for the remainder of the year. Vaa’i would be starting alongside Scott Barrett, with Tuipulotu leading impact from the bench. But with both out, Holland is elevated to join Barrett.

Holland’s well documented journey from the Netherlands to chase the black jersey dream is inspiring. And his rise this year – to start the first five tests, and play huge minutes – is testament to his long-term pedigree. Holland is a lineout weapon, the tall timber New Zealand doesn’t traditionally produce, and his work-rate is phenomenal. There’s no doubt, though, the All Blacks lose notable physical presence in Vaa’i and Tuipulotu.

4. Lock: Scott Barrett

Others used this year: Josh Lord

The All Blacks skipper has endured another injury-disrupted season, missing three of nine tests to hand the captaincy to Savea in his absence, but he remains integral to Scott Robertson’s leadership vision. Barrett, much like Parker, is often tasked with the dirty grunt work that goes largely uncredited.

With limited established locks in the squad – Josh Lord and Sam Darry are unproven at the elite level and Holland has played nine tests – Barrett will be expected to lead all four Grand Slam assignments and likely play big minutes.

Away from home, in hostile atmospheres, in challenging conditions, his leadership, lineout calling and interactions with officials must be astute to guide the All Blacks out of pressure cooker final quarter spells.

3. Tighthead prop: Fletcher Newell

Others used this year: Tyrel Lomax, Pasilio Tosi

In career-best form. Newell has grown with experience and responsibility. He’s an intensely dedicated, diligent trainer which is reflected by his ability to deliver lengthy shifts for a front-rower.

With first choice tighthead Tyrel Lomax again absent through injury, Newell will be heavily leaned on to anchor the scrum. Newell doesn’t possess the same soft ball skills and mobility as Lomax but after being thrust in for his test debut at Ellis Park three years ago, he is never overawed.

The All Blacks will harness Pasilio Tosi’s increasingly dynamic impact off the bench and the uncapped Tevita Mafileo is next in line.

2. Hooker: Codie Taylor

Others used this year: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Brodie McAlister

When replaced or injured Taylor was sorely missed this season with the lineout often misfiring in his absence. Taukei’aho is a destructive ball carrier and knows his way to the try line off the back of the maul but the set piece remains safer in Taylor’s experienced hands.

Brodie McAlister struggled to hit his targets, too, which paved the way for the fit again George Bell to return to this squad. Asafo Aumua continues to battle concussion concerns to leave Taylor’s deputy duties up for grabs.

1. Loosehead prop: Ethan de Groot

Others used this year: Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, George Bower

De Groot has savoured a rebirth season. At the backend of last year, following an internal suspension for discipline reasons and barely featuring on the northern tour, de Groot appeared to be on the outer. Tamaiti Williams’ injury absence after the Super Rugby final opened the door for de Groot – and he’s largely locked down the starting loosehead role since.

Williams offers much more around the field but the All Blacks clearly value de Groot’s scrummaging. De Groot is also likely viewed solely as a starter, where Williams can inject notable impact.

Williams is, though, certain to be promoted to start on this tour too.

Ollie Norris’ season-ending injury allows George Bower to maintain his place after claiming his maiden first class try in his 147th game in Perth – 11 years after his professional debut.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.