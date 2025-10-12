Injuries force changes as All Blacks name side for Grand Slam tour

Beauden Barrett returns to the squad alongside Damian McKenzie as the first five-eighths’ options, after being ruled out of the end of the Rugby Championship campaign due to a shoulder injury. Ethan de Groot and Caleb Clarke also return to the squad after being ruled out of the All Blacks’ win in Perth earlier this month.

Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Noah Hotham, Emoni Narawa, Ollie Norris, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Asafo Aumua and Stephen Perofeta were all unavailable for selection.

The All Blacks will kick off their Grand Slam campaign against Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago. The fixture is a rematch of the 2016 showdown in which Ireland claimed their first-ever win over the All Blacks.

The team will then travel to the UK to meet Scotland, England and Wales. It will be the first time in 15 years that the All Blacks have been on a Grand Slam tour, with New Zealand Rugby defining a Grand Slam as a touring Southern Hemisphere team defeating all four home nations.

“There is a lot of history that has led up to this opportunity for our group, so we will be honouring and taking inspiration from the feats that have come before us,” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said.

“The rematch against Ireland at Soldier Field will be a huge occasion, and then facing some of the Northern Hemisphere’s best at their home grounds is a fantastic challenge for us. We are looking forward to this very special tour.”

All Blacks squad for northern tour

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bell.

Props: Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, George Bower, Tevita Mafileo.

Locks: Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord.

Loose forwards: Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.

Halfbacks: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Finlay Christie

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie.

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Outside backs: Rieko Ioane, Leroy Carter, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

Unavailable for selection: Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Noah Hotham, Emoni Narawa; Ollie Norris, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Asafo Aumua, Stephen Perofeta.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.