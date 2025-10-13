Otherwise, there is an absence of talking points with the likes of Sevu Reece, Samipeni Finau and Finlay Christie among others granted reprieves for now with Robertson not yet ready to usher in change to those on the periphery.

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson ponders his selection puzzle, including Emoni Narawa, Sevu Reece, Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett.

“It’s a great opportunity for a Grand Slam. It’s been a while,” Robertson said. “When you get a crack at it, you’ve got to make sure you take that opportunity. That’s why we’ve picked this squad.”

Robertson will closely monitor the 30-man Jamie Joseph-led All Blacks XV squad that is named on Tuesday for fixtures against England A and the Barbarians in November.

Last year, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Fabian Holland and Ruben Love spent time in the All Blacks camp after featuring for the All Blacks XV. That trio then graduated to become full squad members.

With one potential headline omission looming, though, a debate is brewing about the purpose of the All Blacks XV.

Should it focus on promoting the next generation by giving them valuable exposure to contrasting styles and conditions or largely be used as a retention carrot for fringe All Blacks who have been there before?

This debate could spark around Otago halfback Dylan Pledger, one of New Zealand rugby’s most exciting talents.

Pledger is widely expected to be included in the All Blacks XV but the Herald understands he may miss out.

The 20-year-old prospect is yet to play Super Rugby Pacific for the Highlanders but after scoring another two tries in Otago’s NPC quarter-final success against Waikato on Friday night in Dunedin, he continues to signal his undeniable potential.

Pledger, with his speed to the base and instinctive running game, could well emerge as a must-have inclusion for the All Blacks’ 2027 World Cup campaign behind Cam Roigard.

On that basis, Pledger should be fast-tracked now.

Highlanders head coach Joseph, though, is thought to believe it is better at this stage of his development for Pledger to commit to a full pre-season ahead of his Super debut, rather than gaining exposure to the next level.

That could pave the way for Folau Fakatava to join Kyle Preston as the All Blacks XV halfbacks.

Tangitau, Taranaki playmaker Josh Jacomb, who will switch from the Chiefs to the Highlanders in 2027, Dalton Papali’i, McAlister, Darry, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod and Fihaki are among those expected to be included in Joseph’s All Blacks XV squad.

“We’ve worked really closely with the All Blacks XV coaches, Jamie Joseph and his crew,” Robertson said.

“There’s 66 players heading north – 36 with us. It’s a great opportunity to play a different style, different brand of footy. Some guys have earned it through great NPC form.

“There’s a few bolters who will come out tomorrow [Tuesday] in the All Blacks XV. If you look at the entirety of the squad, we’ve had 19 debutants in the last two years. We’ve got a few players who have been there and competing for positions so it’s in a great spot. We’ve got experience, we’ve got youth.

“History shows you need experience to win Grand Slams.”

All Blacks squad for northern tour

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bell.

Props: Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, George Bower, Tevita Mafileo.

Locks: Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord.

Loose forwards: Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson.

Halfbacks: Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Finlay Christie

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie.

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Outside backs: Rieko Ioane, Leroy Carter, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, Ruben Love.

Unavailable for selection: Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Noah Hotham, Emoni Narawa; Ollie Norris, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Asafo Aumua, Stephen Perofeta

All Blacks Grand Slam tour:

Sunday 2 November, 9.00am: All Blacks v Ireland, Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 9 November, 4.10am: All Blacks v Scotland, Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday 16 November, 4.10am: All Blacks v England, Twickenham, London

Sunday 23 November, 4.10am: All Blacks v Wales, Principality Stadium, Cardiff

