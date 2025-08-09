While Ruben Love is the All Blacks’ third-choice first five for the Rugby Championship, that picture could alter once Perofeta returns from injury with Auckland in the coming weeks and with Richie Mo’unga confirming his homecoming from Japan next year.

Jacomb, though, should be firmly in that frame by now.

After turning down an offer to join the Crusaders, he’s spent two years largely fulfilling back-up duties to Damian McKenzie at the Chiefs.

Learning his trade from McKenzie, with the odd start and cameo appearance mixed in, might have been fine for one season, but the 24-year-old Jacomb is clearly wasted sitting in reserve.

To evolve, he needs to be playing, competing, every week in Super Rugby Pacific.

While Cameron and Godfrey enjoyed game time with the Hurricanes, Kemara and Reihana played pivotal roles as the Crusaders rebounded to claim this year’s title and Jacomb’s development stagnated.

Jacomb is contracted to the Chiefs next year but his opportunities to start are likely to remain limited, with McKenzie recently re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) through to 2029.

McKenzie will skip Super Rugby Pacific with his agreed sabbatical in 2028, the year following the next World Cup, but does Jacomb want to wait two more years to temporarily seize the reins at the Chiefs?

Shaun Stevenson’s departure to Japan leaves an opening at fullback next year but with Emoni Narawa, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Trask and Moana Pasifika recruit Kyren Taumoefolau on the Chiefs’ books, they have ample cover, which should allow McKenzie to stay at first five, where he commands more influence.

Every player has circumstances beyond rugby to consider in any future decisions. Jacomb, with a young family, is no different but the Herald understands the Highlanders are making a serious play for his services.

From a pure rugby development perspective, moving to the Highlanders, where he would be a guaranteed starter, is a no-brainer.

In this regard, NZR should have a role to play in encouraging the spread of talent rather than the frequent player-hoarding scenarios that leave the same teams contesting Super finals year after year.

Breaking contracts to shift teams is common in the NRL. Not so in the New Zealand rugby landscape.

Last year, though, Brodie McAlister secured an early release to switch from the Crusaders to the Chiefs. That move paid immediate rewards, with McAlister winning promotion to the All Blacks, making his debut off the bench in the third French test in Hamilton and retaining his place as the third hooker for the Rugby Championship.

Outside backs Waisake Naholo, Caleb Tangitau, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and former All Blacks Aaron Smith and Malakai Fekitoa are among those to take a chance on the Highlanders by seeking game time and exposure. All significantly improved their stocks.

The case for Jacomb to move south is exemplified by Lima Sopoaga after Jamie Joseph convinced him to move from Wellington to join the Highlanders.

Sopoaga progressed to play an influential role in the Highlanders’ sole title success in 2015 – the same year he debuted for the All Blacks.

Since Sopoaga’s departure in 2018, the Highlanders have struggled to source a consistent, reliable replacement at No 10.

Joseph, after resuming as Highlanders head coach this season, is on another recruitment drive as he attempts to offset a familiar disparity in squad quality and depth compared to his New Zealand counterparts.

The Highlanders have hired David Kidwell as their new defence coach and are believed to have signed former All Blacks and veteran Blues prop Angus Ta’avao and promising New Zealand Under-20s backline utility Stanley Solomon for next season.

Luring the tough and talented Jacomb, though, would be a game-changer for the southern franchise.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.