But who are the players to watch in 2025?

Northland: Simon Parker

After a stellar Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Chiefs, the 25-year-old was tipped to be an All Blacks bolter, but injury ruled him out of contention.

With questions still surrounding who should be the All Blacks’ blindside flanker, Simon Parker will be hoping to use the campaign as a chance to make his claim.

And there is no better opportunity to impress Scott Robertson, with the Taniwha challenging for the Ranfurly Shield against holders Taranaki in the opening round.

North Harbour: Patrick Pellegrini

While Ardie Savea was the talk of the town in Moana Pasifika’s revival during the Super Rugby Pacific season, Patrick Pellegrini was almost an unsung hero in the side.

He started in many of their key wins, where they beat the likes of the Hurricanes, Crusaders and Blues.

This is the Tongan international’s first venture into provincial rugby and with Harbour looking to snap a two-season playoff drought, Pellegrini will be key to their success.

Patrick Pellegrini of Moana Pasifika. Photo / Photosport

Auckland: Cohen Norrie

The Sacred Heart prospect has the ability to cover multiple backline positions and has earned his first provincial contract.

Last year, he was part of the New Zealand Schools side and earned a contract with the Blues Under-20s squad for 2025, where he was named development player of the year.

Cohen Norrie was a young gun when playing for the Sacred Heart College First XV. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Counties Manukau: Hoskins Sotutu

With his All Blacks future still clouded, all the No 8 can do is work hard and prove he’s worthy of returning to the black jersey.

He remains contracted for 2026, and if that All Blacks call-up doesn’t happen, England and Fiji remain possibilities.

Could form a strong loose forward trio with Dalton Papali’i and Jimmy Tupou.

Blues loosie Hoskins Sotutu will feature for Counties. Photo / Photosport

Waikato: Lima Sopoaga

Waikato left it very late to name their side, but they provided a huge shock, unveiling former All Blacks first five-eighths Lima Sopoaga.

The 34-year-old last played NPC in 2016 for Southland and his return could signal another run in Super Rugby Pacific in 2026.

But for now, Sopoaga joins a very experienced Mooloos side stacked with experience.

One young player to keep an eye on is Charlie Marsh, who has the ability to play halfback and wing, joining from Heartland Championship side Thames Valley.

Lima Sopoaga in action for Southland in 2016. Photo / Photosport

Bay of Plenty: Jai Knight

Lock Jai Knight is one of four new players to earn their first NPC contract with last year’s beaten finalists and there are big shoes to fill in the second row.

Following the departures of Justin Sangster and Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Naitoa Ah Kuoi has been involved in the All Blacks camp – that leaves Aisake Vakasiuola and Knight as the side’s two specialist locks.

Knight played for the Barbarians side in the U20 Super Rugby tournament in Taupō earlier this year, and is expected to stamp his mark in the NPC.

Taranaki: Taniela Rakuro

The Fijian Drua winger hasn’t taken long to stamp his mark in the side, after being included as injury cover for Kini Haholo.

Making his debut in the Bulls’ 97-0 Ranfurly Shield win over Thames Valley, Taniela Rakuro scored five tries, becoming only the fourth player in Taranaki’s history to do that in a match.

In a squad littered with experience, expect Rakuro to find the tryline often during the season.

Taniela Rakuro in action with the Fijian Drua. Photo / Photosport

Hawke’s Bay: Lachie Gunson

On the back of some strong form in the club scene in Hawke’s Bay, prop Lachie Gunson has earned his first provincial contract.

Previously in the Crusaders system, he captained Central during the season while making some appearances for the Hurricanes reserves squad.

Gunson takes the spot of experienced prop Joel Hintz in the side, who has retired.

An honourable mention goes to Zarn Sullivan, who has made the move from Auckland to add more depth to the Hawke’s Bay backline.

Lachie Gunson playing for Christ's College in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Manawatū: Vernon and Mosese Bason

It’s impossible not to include both brothers here who are among the most promising forwards in New Zealand rugby.

Vernon Bason, who plays hooker, won the Sir John Graham Trophy as MVP of the U20s Super Rugby tournament, which led him to go and captain New Zealand, while loose forward Mosese Bason was part of this year’s national team.

The Turbos have only managed three wins over the past three seasons and the brothers will not only be key to the success of Manawatū this season, but the future of the province.

An honourable mention goes to former Scotland international lock Rob Harley, who brings over 300 games of experience from around the globe.

Mosese Bason and Vernon Bason. Photon / Feilding High School

Wellington: Stanley Solomon

Started at fullback for the Junior All Blacks during the recent U20 World Championships and he’s also had the privilege of leading the haka.

Has the ability to cover the wing or first five-eighths if required.

Made his Lions debut last year and came off the bench in the grand final, which Wellington won over Bay of Plenty.

Tasman: Harry Inch

Former Nelson College first five-eighths and captain Harry Inch has been long touted as one of the best up-and-coming prospects and now he will get the chance to show that at NPC level.

The 19-year-old was part of the Crusaders academy this year and will be the frontrunner for having the best hair in the competition.

Meanwhile, former All Blacks wing Leicester Faingaʻanuku is back from France and will suit up for the Mako as he looks to push for a spot on the northern tour.

Harry Inch in action for Nelson College against Hamilton Boys' High School. Photo / Photosport

Canterbury: James Cameron

The former Westlake Boys High School captain has been touted as somebody with a promising future and is another player who featured in the Junior All Blacks side.

The centre is already part of the Crusaders’ set-up.

Lock Sam Darry deserves an honourable mention after missing the entire 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season with a shoulder injury, having played for the All Blacks in 2024.

Southland: Mika Muliaina

The 18-year-old playmaker might not get much game time on the field, having been named as a development player, but it will be a huge step in his progression.

Mika Muliaina has progressed through the Rugby Southland Academy and has played for the Highlanders U20 team already. On top of that, he was a stand-by player for the Junior All Blacks.

He is a nephew of All Blacks centurion Mils Muliaina.

Otago: Konrad Toleafoa

Auckland-born Konrad Toleafoa has earned his first NPC contract on the back of another strong club season and his versatility could be key for Otago.

With the ability to play lock and in the loose forwards, expect Toleafoa to get some minutes on the park, with Fabian Holland and Christian Lio-Willie in the All Blacks camp.

He has spent time in the Blues’ and Highlanders age-grade systems, and last year was the top try-scorer for Southern and finished runner up for Player of the Year.

Konrad Toleafoa of the Highlanders during the a 2023 U20 Super Rugby match. Photo / Getty Images

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.