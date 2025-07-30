Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NPC 2025: Players to watch during provincial season

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Herald Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive on the Sport Panel with Ryan Bridge.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With Super Rugby Pacific in the rear vision mirror, attention now turns to the battle for provincial supremacy.

The competition, which kicks off on Thursday when Auckland host Waikato, will run across 10 weekends of round-robin play, all 14 teams represented in a single points table, with the top eight

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save