With Super Rugby Pacific in the rear vision mirror, attention now turns to the battle for provincial supremacy.
The competition, which kicks off on Thursday when Auckland host Waikato, will run across 10 weekends of round-robin play, all 14 teams represented in a single points table, with the top eightteams progressing to the playoffs.
The quarter-finals see the top-ranked team hosting (1 v 8, 2 v 7, 3 v 6, 4 v 5), the following weekend semifinals will see teams playoff for a spot in the finals (1 v 4, 2 v 3).
The final will be hosted by the highest-ranking qualifier on October 25.
Wellington are the defending champions after beating Bay of Plenty in last year’s final, which went to extra time.
The 34-year-old last played NPC in 2016 for Southland and his return could signal another run in Super Rugby Pacific in 2026.
But for now, Sopoaga joins a very experienced Mooloos side stacked with experience.
One young player to keep an eye on is Charlie Marsh, who has the ability to play halfback and wing, joining from Heartland Championship side Thames Valley.
Bay of Plenty: Jai Knight
Lock Jai Knight is one of four new players to earn their first NPC contract with last year’s beaten finalists and there are big shoes to fill in the second row.
Following the departures of Justin Sangster and Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Naitoa Ah Kuoi has been involved in the All Blacks camp – that leaves Aisake Vakasiuola and Knight as the side’s two specialist locks.
Knight played for the Barbarians side in the U20 Super Rugby tournament in Taupō earlier this year, and is expected to stamp his mark in the NPC.
An honourable mention goes to Zarn Sullivan, who has made the move from Auckland to add more depth to the Hawke’s Bay backline.
Manawatū: Vernon and Mosese Bason
It’s impossible not to include both brothers here who are among the most promising forwards in New Zealand rugby.
Vernon Bason, who plays hooker, won the Sir John Graham Trophy as MVP of the U20s Super Rugby tournament, which led him to go and captain New Zealand, while loose forward Mosese Bason was part of this year’s national team.
The Turbos have only managed three wins over the past three seasons and the brothers will not only be key to the success of Manawatū this season, but the future of the province.
An honourable mention goes to former Scotland international lock Rob Harley, who brings over 300 games of experience from around the globe.
Wellington: Stanley Solomon
Started at fullback for the Junior All Blacks during the recent U20 World Championships and he’s also had the privilege of leading the haka.