Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The greatest rivalries in sport - Auckland v Canterbury and the battle for the 1980s

NZ Herald
8 mins to read

David Kirk passes under the pressure of Robbie Deans during the 1985 Ranfurly Shield match between Auckland and Canterbury. Photo / Photosport

David Kirk passes under the pressure of Robbie Deans during the 1985 Ranfurly Shield match between Auckland and Canterbury. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Alternative Commentary Collective’s Agenda podcast is launching four special episodes under the “Versus” banner in which they examine some of the greatest ever sporting rivalries. First up, we’re staying close to home to look at the once-magnificent NPC and the Auckland-Canterbury rivalry that defined the 1980s. The ACC’s series

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save