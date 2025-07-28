“Somebody must have given someone some lip about the card and then it was a full-on brawl.”

The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said fighting between spectators ensued for about 30 seconds before De La Salle players allegedly ran from the playing field and joined in.

They said about eight police officers arrived at the grounds within 10 minutes of the fight and took statements.

Police confirmed they were called to a school in Mt Eden about midday on Saturday after reports of a “disorder”.

“No injuries were reported,” police said.

“Police are aware the school is referring the matter to the rugby union.”

No charges had been laid.

The witness called the incident – which involved more than 20 people – “hideous” and “feral”.

Auckland Grammar is one of New Zealand’s most prestigious schools and is served by some of the country’s most affluent suburbs. Photo / Greg Bowker

Auckland Grammar headmaster Tim O’Connor and De La Salle College principal Myles Hogarty both issued identical statements when independently contacted by the Herald.

“We understand the police are investigating an incident at the conclusion of a rugby match on Saturday.

“It is inappropriate for the school to comment while such an investigation takes place. The safety of our students, staff and supporters remains of paramount importance to us.”

However, police subsequently clarified to the Herald they have received no formal complaints and are leaving the matter with the relevant sporting body to deal with the incident.

The Auckland Rugby Union confirmed it had been notified about the on-field clash but said the matter was with the police and it would be “inappropriate to comment further”.

“Auckland Rugby is committed to delivering safe and enjoyable experiences for all participants and violence of any kind, on or off the rugby field, does not have a place in our game.”

The incident comes a week after a grandmother was punched in the face during a “chaotic” sideline brawl at an Auckland teen football game.

The incident led to the game being cancelled and police called, 1News reported.

The 75-year-old had gone to watch the U17 Albany United versus Māngere United game in Long Bay on July 20.

A fight began after a foul tackle on the field and became “chaotic and aggressive”. It then escalated, with punches being thrown and the elderly woman being struck in the mouth and suffering a split lip.

Police were called to the game and Northern Region Football (NRF) said a disciplinary investigation was under way.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.